Runaway barge sits slightly submerged at Packery Channel
KRIS 6 News team has been keeping a close eye on the runaway barge that is still slightly submerged at Packery Channel.
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
Animal shelters across Corpus Christi participating in "Empty the Shelters"
Those who adopt will only pay $50, including your pet being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Kiewit Offshore employee dies after falling off oil rig platform
An on-site safety officer said that the man fell in the water and never resurfaced. Coast Guard later recovered the man's body.
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are nearly 30 dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society who have been there for 60 days or more. The organization is dropping the price to less than half of what they would be, in hopes of getting the attention of someone who wants to give them a forever home.
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”. The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores. The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.
Cline, Newsom honored as parade grand marshals
The upcoming Western Week Chamber Parade has found its two grand marshals in siblings Judy Wroten Cline and Beth Wroten Newsom, the proprietors of Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy. The grand marshal is a ceremonial position of honor in many parades, including the Western Week Chamber Parade. Cline and Newsom were...
Del Mar College wants you 'Fired Up' for welding
Del Mar College will be holding a welding contest for all local welders but this contest has a ‘Día De Los Muertos’ theme.
OLPH Catholic church unveils prayer garden in memory of lives lost to COVID-19
A large number of your neighbors gathered Thursday night outside of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for the unveiling of a new memorial prayer garden. The garden is said to be a first of its kind in Corpus Christi because it's designed to honor people who died as a result of COVID-19 and loved ones who have gone before us.
CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward
Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.
South Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
