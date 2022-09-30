ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
Refugio County crash results in fatality

A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”. The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores. The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.
Cline, Newsom honored as parade grand marshals

The upcoming Western Week Chamber Parade has found its two grand marshals in siblings Judy Wroten Cline and Beth Wroten Newsom, the proprietors of Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy. The grand marshal is a ceremonial position of honor in many parades, including the Western Week Chamber Parade. Cline and Newsom were...
