RideApart
LS2 Partnered With Pinlock To Craft Its New Aura Pro Goggles
Whether you’re out to have a good time on your bike or just commuting to work, fog is no one’s friend. That’s why, here in late 2022, there are a wide range of full-face motorcycle helmets that offer Pinlock inserts to keep your visor fog-free. That’s cool for those helmet-wearers, but what if you prefer goggles? Those can get foggy, too, or they could before LS2 did something extremely cool.
RideApart
Have We Already Seen Two-Thirds Of The New HJC RPHA 12?
Just a few days ago, HJC Europe posted three new helmets in their lineup, however, there was one anticipated model that didn’t make it to the list just yet, the HJC RPHA 12. The three new models that were introduced on the HJC Europe website include RPHA 71, RPHA 91, and RPHA 31. I didn’t expect HJC to go with a comms system that is i̶n̶v̶a̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ much bigger than the outgoing Smart HJC system, but here we are. The new models all get ̶w̶a̶r̶t̶s̶ plates on the left side of the helmet in order to install the control panel for the comms device, which would limit comms device compatibility for more standard comm units like Cardo or Sena’s offerings.
RideApart
The New Jawa 42 Bobber Has Been Unveiled In The Indian Market
Whenever you hear the word bobber, chances are bikes like the Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Harley-Davidson Street Bob come to mind. However, there are quite a number of these cruiser-style machines on offer from smaller manufacturers, particularly in the Asian market. One such model just recently broke cover, and it’s from Indian manufacturer Jawa, who recently made a comeback in the Indian market under Classic Legends.
RideApart
The Arai SZ-R VAS Jet Helmet Gets A Sena Kit
Sena’s ACS-RAM series of Bluetooth communication devices are specifically designed to integrate with the Arai SZ-R VAS jet helmet, leaving the helmet free of a device hanging off the side like other intercom systems. You can tell if someone has a Sena or even a Cardo unit on their...
RideApart
Gear Maker DXR Introduces The Crunck Waterproof Motorcycle Sneaker
Riding in the rain is tons of fun, but can be quite tedious, especially given all the prep work you need to do prior to riding out. For starters, there’s the task of ensuring you have waterproof luggage to keep your personal belongings. Then there’s the issue of packing a change of clothes—if you’re riding to work or school, as well as choosing riding gear that’ll keep you as dry as possible.
RideApart
Check Out This Custom Triumph Bobber From FCR Original
FCR Original is a custom shop based in France. The brand has been around for nine years already, making it one of the very first French custom workshops, or so the brand claims on its website. Still, however, one of its creations catches the eye and it’s based on a Triumph Bonneville Bobber that now has the nickname, the “Graphic Bobber.”
RideApart
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Preps Kawasaki KLR650 For Dirt Dominance
Kawasaki didn’t reinvent the wheel when it reintroduced the KLR650 in 2021. Despite a three-year hiatus and the dual-sport/adventure market modernizing with every model year, the big thumper returned with a five-speed transmission and the same low-tech electronic suite. On the other hand, Team Green replaced the KLR’s carburetor with electronic fuel injection (EFI), added LED lighting, and offered new ABS options.
RideApart
Matter Energy Developing India’s First Liquid-Cooled Electric Motorcycle
India has long been a pioneer in the electric mobility scene, especially in Asia. The country is a melting pot of innovation when it comes to affordable, utility-focused EVs, however, in more recent times, it has begun showing some muscle in the performance-oriented sector, with machines like the Ultraviolette F77 coming to the spotlight.
