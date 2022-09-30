Read full article on original website
UW Homecoming Coloring Contest
The Homecoming Committee at UW–Madison is looking for three Mini Marshals to be the stars of Homecoming week and participate in the parade! Participants ages 11 and under are invited to color in our coloring sheet and submit their work in one of the following ways: Google Form. At...
Junior Faculty of Color Fall Kickoff
Join the Junior Faculty of Color (JFOC) for a fall kickoff event at Vilas Park. Bring your friends and family for a relaxing evening, with food from Ha Long Bay. The JFOC, with support from DDEEA and the Office of the Provost, aims to provide a sense of community and support for Assistant Professors at UW–Madison. The group centers of camaraderie and informal information sharing, and provides a comfortable space for social support as a faculty of color navigate the tenure track.
Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Gameday's Best Tailgate Join us 2½ hours before kickoff, every football home game, for gameday's best tailgate. Just steps from Camp Randall Stadium at Union South, Badger Bash offers food, drinks and entertainment—indoors and out. The Union has been hosting the family-friendly Badger Bash for 50 years. This event is free, open to the public and we welcome our opponents' fans, too. The more, the merrier! Badger Bash Features: UW–Madison Marching Band performance (approx. 1.5 hrs before kickoff)
WUD Film Presents: Whiplash (2014)
USA | 106 Min | R | DCP | Dir. Damien Chazelle " A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential." - (IMBD) "Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is...
UW–Madison’s Turner is panelist for school integration talk at Ohio State
UW–Madison’s Erica O. Turner, an associate professor in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Policy Studies, was a panelist for a colloquium hosted by the Center for Ethics and Values (CEHV) at Ohio State University earlier this month. The colloquium, titled “Why Integrate Schools in Our...
McKinney de Royston speaks with WPR about declining test scores
Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) utilized the expertise of UW–Madison’s Maxine McKinney de Royston for a recent report on how Wisconsin schools are grappling with significant declines in test scores that are a fallout from the pandemic. “Recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress found a steep...
