Join the Junior Faculty of Color (JFOC) for a fall kickoff event at Vilas Park. Bring your friends and family for a relaxing evening, with food from Ha Long Bay. The JFOC, with support from DDEEA and the Office of the Provost, aims to provide a sense of community and support for Assistant Professors at UW–Madison. The group centers of camaraderie and informal information sharing, and provides a comfortable space for social support as a faculty of color navigate the tenure track.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO