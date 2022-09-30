Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 1 - Color

Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Color

Goals:

To fill your viewfinder with primarily one color. Try to examine objects closely and find details in simple objects, for example, the texture of bark, blades of grass, foliage, or patterns in metal or plastic. Be adventurous when looking for your subject!

Challenge:

This week’s challenge is to take a picture of something in the park that is all primarily one color.

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.