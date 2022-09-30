Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christina Ricci Reveals If She Gave Jenna Ortega Any Advice on Playing Wednesday Addams
Christina Ricci is among those of us who can't wait for Jenna Ortega's upcoming portrayal of the infamous Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new series Wednesday. In an exclusive conversation with Parade, Ricci, 42, revealed if she gave Ortega any advice ahead of the Tim Burton-created series. But according to Ricci,...
‘Alaska Daily’: Hilary Swank Says Eileen Fitzgerald Is a ‘No-Nonsense’ Journalist and ‘Very New York’
Hilary Swank recently teased her character, Eileen Fitzgerald, in ABC's upcoming drama series 'Alaska Daily,' calling Eileen a 'no-nonsense' person.
Estranged Sisters Reunite To Run a Detective Agency in Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths'
There's been no word from Hallmark Media on the fate of their long-standing mystery franchises like Mystery 101, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and Martha Vineyard Mysteries, but they are keen to introduce viewers to several new franchises. In recent months, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has put more emphasis on the "Movies"...
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Angelina Jolie Once ‘Creeped out’ Brad Pitt When He Visited Her on the Set of ‘Salt’
Angelina Jolie once creeped out Brad Pitt during a scene she shot for 'Salt', which was something Jolie anticipated prior would happen.
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger
Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Queen Latifah Explains How She Got Her Royal Name and Why Women Love Her as 'The Equalizer'
She was born Dana Owens. That’s also the name displayed on the screen when she logs in for her Zoom interview. But it only takes Queen Latifah eight seconds to establish her true identity: “You can call me Queen,” she says matter-of-factly. You better believe she exudes...
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jewishbusinessnews.com
Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Concerned’ at Turning 50
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has been known for her eccentricities over the years, such as comments she made on her Goop Website about life and sex. But now Paltrow has turned 50 years of age and is trying to be more serious about life with an extended post on Goop.
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Lea Michele Receives Rave Reviews After ‘Funny Girl’ Debut: She’s What The Broadway Show ‘Needed’
Lea Michele is wowing critics as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl. The Glee alum, 36, debuted as Fanny on Sept. 6, where she got not one, but seven standing ovations. Sadly, she was then knocked out of the show due to a bout of COVID-19. She returned stronger than ever, and the reviews are showing that. In fact, after the show struggled with poor reviews following its premiere in April with Beanie Feldstein as the lead, The Washington Post has dubbed Lea the “gleeful diva” the show “needed”.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'
Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Robyn's Family and Vigilante Lives Collide on the Season Premiere of 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is back! Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her crew are back for season 3 of the popular hit show on CBS. In season 2, after her CIA confidante and friend, Bishop (Chris Noth) was murdered, McCall had a singular purpose—to track down Quinn (Chris Vance) and make him pay for Bishop's death.
Loudly Singing Fan at Billie Eilish Concert Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons
Many people enjoy singing along with artists at concerts, but most of the time, they don't sing loud enough to bother others in attendance. Unfortunately, that was not the case at one Billie Eilish concert. In a video shared by a perturbed concertgoer, a nearby fan can be heard belting...
Parade
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0