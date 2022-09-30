ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger

Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Concerned’ at Turning 50

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has been known for her eccentricities over the years, such as comments she made on her Goop Website about life and sex. But now Paltrow has turned 50 years of age and is trying to be more serious about life with an extended post on Goop.
Lea Michele Receives Rave Reviews After ‘Funny Girl’ Debut: She’s What The Broadway Show ‘Needed’

Lea Michele is wowing critics as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl. The Glee alum, 36, debuted as Fanny on Sept. 6, where she got not one, but seven standing ovations. Sadly, she was then knocked out of the show due to a bout of COVID-19. She returned stronger than ever, and the reviews are showing that. In fact, after the show struggled with poor reviews following its premiere in April with Beanie Feldstein as the lead, The Washington Post has dubbed Lea the “gleeful diva” the show “needed”.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'

Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
