Pagedale man charged in north St. Louis murder
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
St. Louis Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
KMOV
Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Florissant man charged after 1-year-old kills self in accidental shooting
ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man is facing a child endangerment charge after his girlfriend’s toddler son accidentally shot himself in the head with the man’s unattended gun. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, in the 900 block of Melvin Drive in the Baden...
Man charged in a shooting murder that happened 2 years ago
ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was charged in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a man dead. Police arrested 33-year-old Reuben Smith. The attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder and assault. Smith was aslo charged with two counts of armed criminal action. According to a...
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer. According to a probable cause statement by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on May 30, at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street, near Tower Grove Park.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday night on Walton Avenue
ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night. St. Louis Metro police were called to the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. One...
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
St. Louis man arrested in connection with Sept. 26 shooting on Long Way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Long Way that left one person dead and another injured on Sept. 26. Robert Marshall, 32, of St. Louis was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting.
Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores
6 stolen cars have been used to smash into gun stores in as many weeks, agency says
