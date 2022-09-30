ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Inspiring youth in the community

INDIANAPOLIS — Erica Young and Lashanda Lang stopped by the Indy Now studio to share how they are inspiring young people in the Indianapolis community. To learn more visit INDYMCA.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Communications specialist Joe Young recently found himself a long way from his home in Terre Haute as he was standing in high rainwater fixing a stranger’s car belt. Young, a communications specialist and volunteer for the American Red Cross, was recently deployed to Florida...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Hope, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Fox 59

Mutt Strut returns to Victory Field!

Mutt Strut is making a return to Victory Field on Saturday, October 15th. It’s IndyHumane’s largest annual fundraising event. Donna Casamento, CEO of IndyHumane, and Marketing Coordinator, Colleen Walker, spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team about this event on Monday. For more information or to register for this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More than $900k raised ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $1 million this year, which would be a record for Indianapolis. Last year the organization raised more than $800,000 from the Walk, which ranked 14th in the nation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics

Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special …. Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics. Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side …. A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. East side barber shop gives back to community days...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Dye#National Recovery Month
Fox 59

‘Sponsor a Cop’ fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s “Sponsor a Cop” campaign is an ongoing fundraiser benefiting local officers. Lisa Rollings with CIPF tells us how you can get involved in the program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

3 dead after crash on toll road in northern Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening and crossed the median where it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred just before 8...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WKRC

Indiana zoo mourns the death of 4-month-old tiger cub

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - The Indianapolis Zoo is mourning the death of a four-month-old tiger cub. The zoo announced Wednesday that the cub, Roman, was born with a congenital defect. It caused several problems that veterinarians tried to correct with surgery, but his health continued to decline. "Roman had a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Buttigieg discusses airline fees

Washington correspondent Raquel Martin speaks with Sec. Pete Buttigieg. 1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford …. Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special …. Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane …. IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side. IMPD discusses death investigation on near...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy