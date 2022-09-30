Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Inspiring youth in the community
INDIANAPOLIS — Erica Young and Lashanda Lang stopped by the Indy Now studio to share how they are inspiring young people in the Indianapolis community. To learn more visit INDYMCA.org.
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Fox 59
Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Communications specialist Joe Young recently found himself a long way from his home in Terre Haute as he was standing in high rainwater fixing a stranger’s car belt. Young, a communications specialist and volunteer for the American Red Cross, was recently deployed to Florida...
Fox 59
Mutt Strut returns to Victory Field!
Mutt Strut is making a return to Victory Field on Saturday, October 15th. It’s IndyHumane’s largest annual fundraising event. Donna Casamento, CEO of IndyHumane, and Marketing Coordinator, Colleen Walker, spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team about this event on Monday. For more information or to register for this...
Fox 59
More than $900k raised ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $1 million this year, which would be a record for Indianapolis. Last year the organization raised more than $800,000 from the Walk, which ranked 14th in the nation.
WANE-TV
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
Fox 59
Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics
Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special …. Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics. Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side …. A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. East side barber shop gives back to community days...
Fox 59
‘Sponsor a Cop’ fundraiser
INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s “Sponsor a Cop” campaign is an ongoing fundraiser benefiting local officers. Lisa Rollings with CIPF tells us how you can get involved in the program.
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
Fox 59
3 dead after crash on toll road in northern Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening and crossed the median where it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred just before 8...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
Fox 59
East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting
A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. East side barber shop gives back to community days …. A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life...
WKRC
Indiana zoo mourns the death of 4-month-old tiger cub
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - The Indianapolis Zoo is mourning the death of a four-month-old tiger cub. The zoo announced Wednesday that the cub, Roman, was born with a congenital defect. It caused several problems that veterinarians tried to correct with surgery, but his health continued to decline. "Roman had a...
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Buttigieg discusses airline fees
Washington correspondent Raquel Martin speaks with Sec. Pete Buttigieg. 1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford …. Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special …. Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane …. IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side. IMPD discusses death investigation on near...
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
Fox 59
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
