Green Bay, WI

8 Patriots takeaways: Bailey Zappe pushes Packers to OT, but offense can’t complete upset

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Sports
City
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Jack Jones after Aaron Rodgers INT: ‘It’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me’

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Opportunity knocked for Jack Jones at Lambeau Field, and the Patriots’ rookie was more than ready to answer it. Given the start at boundary cornerback in place of an injured Jalen Mills, Jones forced a pair of takeaways and took one to pay dirt. On the second defensive snap of the game, he punched the ball away from Romeo Doubs after a bubble screen and recovered his own forced fumble.
NFL
Tom Brady
George Orwell
Alex Trebek
Mac Jones
Sun Tzu
Aaron Rodgers
Patriots bringing LB Jamie Collins back for 4th time (report)

After back-to-back weeks of subpar linebacker play, Bill Belichick is bringing an old friend back into the fold. Jamie Collins is returning to New England for a fourth tour, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The 32-year-old had been sitting in free agency for the first four weeks of the season and may start on the practice squad as he works his way back. This will be Collins’ seventh season in Foxborough.
NFL
How to watch Manning Cast Week 4: Rams vs. 49ers free live stream for Monday Night Football

It’s another edition of the Manning Cast on Monday Night Football as we get set for the alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning for the Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
NFL
Brian Hoyer flew back with Patriots after head injury vs. Packers

The New England Patriots have some tentatively good news on the injury front. On Monday, Bill Belichick confirmed that quarterback Brian Hoyer did travel back with the team following Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Hoyer left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a head injury following a sack by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary.
Caesars promo code is the best bet for Rams-49ers MNF

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 is finishing up on Monday night, but there is still time to claim the latest Caesars promo code. The San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
How to watch Giants vs. Bears for free in NFL’s Week 4

In a game between two of the NFL’s biggest surprises so far this season, the Chicago Bears will travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. DirecTV Stream also offers new users free access. Fans interested in checking out NFL+ will be happy to see the service carries every single local market game.
CHICAGO, IL
