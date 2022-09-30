Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
