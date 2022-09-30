GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.

