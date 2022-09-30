Read full article on original website
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
We don't often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
torquenews.com
Cheap Tesla Alternative: Toyota Wants To Score With a New Electric Sedan With a Competitive Price
Toyota is late with its electric cars, but the Japanese carmaker has promised to deliver more than the only model bZ4X so far. The next model in the bZ series is scheduled to start this year. It could become a real alternative for a Tesla. Toyota's challenge to Tesla? This electric car comes at a competitive price.
CARS・
Five Incredible Road Trips Perfect for Fall
Fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Temperatures are cooler, so you can drive with the windows down. Peak summer crowds have gone back to work and school, and off-season deals abound. Plus, you'll be treated to fall foliage, you-pick orchards, and autumn festivals.
10 New Ski Town Hotels to Check Into This Winter
Make this the winter you stay somewhere different. New hotels have opened up in ski towns across the country, offering rooms close to the slopes for a range of budgets. Whether you want to bunk up for under $50 a night or splurge on a fancy pad with a personal concierge, we've got 10 new skier-approved hotels that have us excited to book a trip.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
teslarati.com
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
Beckett Hsin Is Only 12 Years Old. He Already Climbs Like a Pro.
A kid with a thick tuft of dark hair and large brown eyes pulled onto the wall at Movement Climbing, Yoga, & Fitness, located in Denver, Colorado's trendy River North neighborhood. He muscled into a move, rocked over his foot, and then stabbed out for the crimp. He fell just shy of it, coming off with a thud. From the ground, he placed his hands on his hips and eyed the move. He chalked up and prepared to try again.
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum tells it like he sees it
Martin Daum rarely equivocates. The CEO of Daimler Truck sets courses the trucking industry often follows. If you ask him a question, expect a straight answer. We did. And so did he. When Martin Daum talks …. Martin Daum is one of those people for whom a paraphrase of the...
Q&A: The First Woman to Win ‘Alone’ Endured a Wet and Icy Hell
In late July, producers of The History Channel’s hit survival/reality show Alone debuted a spinoff series that promised to be an even greater test of grit and wilderness skill than the original format. Called Alone: Frozen, the series handpicked six previous contestants and then dropped them onto a barren stretch of Labrador, Canada’s remote Atlantic coastline at the onset of winter. There, they would pursue a solitary survival lifestyle using ten survival tools, and anyone to last 50 days would split a $500,000 prize purse. Unlike a normal Alone season, where contestants enjoy weeks of warm temperatures before the first cold snap, Alone: Frozen would force cast members to endure the arctic freeze from day one.
How to Feed 150 People in the Desert
I’m driving through rolling, green countryside when things start to look more arid. Then, I’m in a cloud of dust. Dust, fine like talcum powder, on the ground and hanging in the air. This is where I’m going; it will be four and a half hours before I reach the Burning Man entry gates. Windstorms whip around my pickup truck as I crawl ahead. There are no gas stations and only occasional Porta Potties along the road that I abandon the truck to use. The logistics of life on the Playa are not for the faint of heart–and I haven’t even officially arrived yet.
airlive.net
ALERT Almost the entire fleet of USAF Lockheed C-130H Hercules has been grounded
According to media reports, almost the entire fleet of United States Air Force Lockheed C-130H Hercules has been grounded. The Air Force has grounded most of its older C-130H Hercules cargo planes and variants due to a problem with their propeller barrels. Air Mobility Command on Friday confirmed a wide...
It’s Time for a Mountain Dew Smackdown
I’m All for Trying New Things, but the Original Mountain Dew Flavor—Citrus—Is the One True Path. Let me begin by commending my opponent for joining this important debate. Adam is a caring parent, a world traveler, and a charismatic champion of spiders, snakes, and other unfairly despised creatures. His empathy for underdogs extends to his work as an editor, where he has created space for historically marginalized voices in the pages of Backpacker, and to his free time, much of which he devotes to volunteer work.
7 Ways to Save Money on Travel This Fall
This was the summer that everyone decided to travel again. Sixty percent of Americans had plans for a summer vacation, according to a 2022 summer travel survey by Deloitte. And good for them. After being locked up for over two years due to the pandemic, we all deserved a much-needed getaway.
This Film About a 40-Year-Old Avalanche Helped Me Process My Own Trauma
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It's been 40 years since former avalanche forecaster Jim Plehn dug his friends' bodies out of the snow. A massive avalanche had crashed into the base area of Alpine Meadows ski resort, near Lake Tahoe in Northern California, after a four-day, late-season storm had dumped seven-and-a-half feet of snow and brought 100-mile-per-hour winds to the ridgetops. Alpine Meadows was closed that day because of extreme avalanche danger, but a few employees remained in the ski patrol headquarters, housed in a small building at the bottom of the resort's main chairlift.
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
Adventure Meets Culture Meets History in the Land of Enchantment
Venture into some of the most pristine backcountry in the United States while experiencing a rich cultural heritage and thousands of years of human history. From cliff dwellings and petroglyphs to caverns and mineral hot springs, you’ll find some of the best access to outdoor recreation in North America interwoven with some of the continent’s oldest towns and villages.
The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.
We get it—summer gets all the festival glory. But the celebrations don't quit just because the temperature drops. Toss on a few extra layers, then head out to stuff your face with tacos and tequila, shred on Sedona's famed slickrock trails, or relive the '90s with Eddie Vedder and friends on the California coast. All that matters is that you're having a good time.
YOGA・
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?
You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
