ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
kalkinemedia.com

What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?

Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
hackernoon.com

Looking Into Ethereum’s Merge And How KIRA Circumvents PoS’s Biggest Weakness

On September 15, 2022, the second largest crypto in the world, Ethereum, successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm via the Merge update. This blog will take an unbiased look at both PoW and PoS algorithms. PoW prevents double-spending attacks, but PoS makes forking extremely expensive and impractical. In 2012, Peercoin became the first coin to implement PoS, and several other cryptocurrencies like Alano, Cardano and Cardano have started opting for PoS.
