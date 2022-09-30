Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Coinbase Vs. Gemini: The Big Differences Between The Crypto Exchanges Explained
Cryptocurrency traders will be intimately familiar with the names Gemini and Coinbase. Earthweb reports that about 18,000 companies accept cryptocurrency as a payment option in place of fiat products, and that more than 300 million people worldwide use these digital currency alternatives in 2022. This doesn't mean that everyone approaching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Judge rules in favor of Ripple against SEC; Bitcoin decouples from legacy markets
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 30 includes a court ruling in favor of Ripple against the SEC for the Hinman document, Bitcoin decoupling from the S&P 500 amid macro turmoil, and Crypto influencer Lark Davis denying ZachXBT’s accusations. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The SEC’s motion to avoid...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
kalkinemedia.com
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
hackernoon.com
Looking Into Ethereum’s Merge And How KIRA Circumvents PoS’s Biggest Weakness
On September 15, 2022, the second largest crypto in the world, Ethereum, successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm via the Merge update. This blog will take an unbiased look at both PoW and PoS algorithms. PoW prevents double-spending attacks, but PoS makes forking extremely expensive and impractical. In 2012, Peercoin became the first coin to implement PoS, and several other cryptocurrencies like Alano, Cardano and Cardano have started opting for PoS.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Parabolic Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target and Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader says that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rampaging bull market next year. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 338,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to conclude a major corrective period and that it looks poised to ignite a parabolic rally to the six-digit level.
dailyhodl.com
Second Largest Stablecoin by Market Cap Expands to Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and These Three ETH Rivals
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says it intends to make the second largest stablecoin by market cap available on five additional blockchain ecosystems. The digital financial technology firm says that USDC will be available on layer-1 blockchains Arbitrum One, NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year.
Comments / 0