Effective: 2022-10-04 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Lower Keys. * WHEN...Through 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO