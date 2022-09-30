• The Jackson Liberty High School Marching Band will host a band competition at the school, 125 North Hope Chapel Road, Jackson, on Oct. 15. Organizers said 22 high school marching bands from throughout the region will perform their field show and be judged during this Tournament of Bands event. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at about 9 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The award-winning Jackson Liberty Lion Band will perform its Egyptian-themed field show “The Tomb” at 7:50 pm. There will be food, vendors, a mini gift basket auction and 50/50 raffles. Spectators can vote for the Best Band Director; and families and friends can purchase air grams, candy grams and duck grams for their favorite musicians. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gate; children under 4 are free. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Liberty Band Parent and Student Association. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson Liberty Lion Band. The band is under the direction of Scott Katona.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO