Brick Township Reports Flood Prevention Measures
BRICK – Township officials updated the public on what measures have been taken to reduce flood insurance for residents. As part of the township’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS), Brick’s Floodplain Management Committee must submit an annual review on the progress it has made on implementing a number of initiatives.
livingnewdeal.org
Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ
Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
JACKSON: POLE FIRE
JACKSON: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 5
• The Jackson Liberty High School Marching Band will host a band competition at the school, 125 North Hope Chapel Road, Jackson, on Oct. 15. Organizers said 22 high school marching bands from throughout the region will perform their field show and be judged during this Tournament of Bands event. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at about 9 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The award-winning Jackson Liberty Lion Band will perform its Egyptian-themed field show “The Tomb” at 7:50 pm. There will be food, vendors, a mini gift basket auction and 50/50 raffles. Spectators can vote for the Best Band Director; and families and friends can purchase air grams, candy grams and duck grams for their favorite musicians. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gate; children under 4 are free. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Liberty Band Parent and Student Association. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson Liberty Lion Band. The band is under the direction of Scott Katona.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
Independent Datebook, Oct. 5
• Thompson Park Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities include children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Highlights include a scarecrow contest and a Spooktacular Jack O’ Lantern contest. Details for these contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER/SEASIDE: ROUTE 37 BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION WILL IMPACT YOUR TRAVEL THE NEXT FEW WEEKS
Drivers traveling from the barrier island into mainland Toms River should give themselves extra time Monday through Thursday for the next few weeks because the RT 37 bridge westbound will be down to one lane as the NJ Department of Transportation contractors will be making deck repairs on the bridge.
Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 pm TUESDAY
…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. WHERE…Ocean, Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. WHEN…Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal...
News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 5
• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold the following meetings, which are open to the public: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting at Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan; and Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting at Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan.
