Jackson, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Reports Flood Prevention Measures

BRICK – Township officials updated the public on what measures have been taken to reduce flood insurance for residents. As part of the township’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS), Brick’s Floodplain Management Committee must submit an annual review on the progress it has made on implementing a number of initiatives.
BRICK, NJ
livingnewdeal.org

Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ

Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
BRICK, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
State
Florida State
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
JACKSON, NJ
#The Jackson Day Committee
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 5

• The Jackson Liberty High School Marching Band will host a band competition at the school, 125 North Hope Chapel Road, Jackson, on Oct. 15. Organizers said 22 high school marching bands from throughout the region will perform their field show and be judged during this Tournament of Bands event. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at about 9 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The award-winning Jackson Liberty Lion Band will perform its Egyptian-themed field show “The Tomb” at 7:50 pm. There will be food, vendors, a mini gift basket auction and 50/50 raffles. Spectators can vote for the Best Band Director; and families and friends can purchase air grams, candy grams and duck grams for their favorite musicians. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gate; children under 4 are free. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Liberty Band Parent and Student Association. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson Liberty Lion Band. The band is under the direction of Scott Katona.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News Break
Politics
Independent

Independent Datebook, Oct. 5

• Thompson Park Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities include children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Highlights include a scarecrow contest and a Spooktacular Jack O’ Lantern contest. Details for these contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 pm TUESDAY

…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. WHERE…Ocean, Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. WHEN…Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 5

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold the following meetings, which are open to the public: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting at Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan; and Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting at Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
