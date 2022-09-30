ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

flicksandfood.com

Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month

Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
