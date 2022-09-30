Sheriff’s deputies in central California are looking for a man they believe is armed and responsible for the kidnapping of a family of four from Merced County.The family, which includes an eight-month-old child, is believed to have been taken against their will on Monday from a business in the south of Merced County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement shared to their Facebook page on Monday. Those missing include eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.The suspect, who has not been identified, is believed to be “armed...

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO