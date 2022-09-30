Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
New fashion, retail district set to open during Fashion Week Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, the fashion scene in Columbus has been evolving and setting the stage for some much bigger things to take place in the city. While the pandemic forced organizers to improvise on how it put on Fashion Week Columbus the last couple of years, it didn’t stop the progress and the work of designers. Excited that things are getting back to normal this year, Tommy McClure, founder and executive director of the Columbus Fashion Council, explained since restrictions are not in place, “We're able to include many more designers, many more models.”
Columbus' only cat cafe
👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring rain to parts of Northeast Ohio, down state and in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hurricane Ian may have dodged the Greater Cleveland, but the storm may leave some leave some scattered overnight showers for Northeast Ohio and down state Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. But the scattered showers could miss Greater Cleveland. “We could see some scattered...
nbc15.com
Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
