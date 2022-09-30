COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, the fashion scene in Columbus has been evolving and setting the stage for some much bigger things to take place in the city. While the pandemic forced organizers to improvise on how it put on Fashion Week Columbus the last couple of years, it didn’t stop the progress and the work of designers. Excited that things are getting back to normal this year, Tommy McClure, founder and executive director of the Columbus Fashion Council, explained since restrictions are not in place, “We're able to include many more designers, many more models.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO