Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business
Starline Costumes is best known for designing the mascots of the San Antonio Spurs and Missions sports teams.
Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month
Area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio.
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
San Antonio's Starline Costumes announces closure after 50 years
It's the end of an era.
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
flicksandfood.com
This Southern Style Eatery Turns into an Amazing Whimsical Wonderland
This Southern Style Restaurant & Bar, Ida Claire, to Serve Queen of Hearts Cocktail, Off With Their Heads Dessert and More for special Alice in Wonderland Event. Don’t be late, don’t be late to this Southern Style restaurant for this very important date!. Ida Claire is hosting a...
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's long-awaited pumpkin pies return to San Antonio
Get it while supplies last!
flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Classic rocker John Mellencamp will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next spring
Tickets to see the singer-songwriter go on sale Friday, although a variety of presale options open up sooner.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
mySanAntonio.com
