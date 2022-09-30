ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hines Ward Sees A Little Ben Roethlisberger In Kenny Pickett: ‘He Had That Look That We’re Gonna Win Games’

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Jets vs. Steelers Live on 10/02

On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Jets (1-2) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 1:00 PM EDT.
PITTSBURGH, PA
