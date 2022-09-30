Hines Ward Sees A Little Ben Roethlisberger In Kenny Pickett: ‘He Had That Look That We’re Gonna Win Games’

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO