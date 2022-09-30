Hines Ward Sees A Little Ben Roethlisberger In Kenny Pickett: ‘He Had That Look That We’re Gonna Win Games’

Read full article on original website
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
How to Watch Jets vs. Steelers Live on 10/02
On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Jets (1-2) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 1:00 PM EDT.
Steelers reportedly want to delay QB change until midseason
Although the Steelers had their mini-bye window to consider an early Mitch Trubisky-to-Kenny Pickett transition, no change is expected this week. Trubisky is set to start against the Jets, despite mounting scrutiny. A report that surfaced just before the Steelers’ Week 3 loss in Cleveland indicated Mike Tomlin wanted to...
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, freak out or chill out? | What's Wright?
Nick discusses Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett's play in Week 4's loss to the New York Jets. He then looks to the Steelers Week 5 matchup vs. the Bills. Nick states " Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, he could have a losing season locked up before we get to December."
