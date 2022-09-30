ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRr7M_0iGX81mD00

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer.

PHOTOS: Trucker injured when semi hits turnpike structure

The force of the collision sent the Chrysler into the north ditch of the highway.

The 62-year-old Texas truck driver went to Via Christie Hospital with what authorities called minor injuries.

According to the crash logs, both men were wearing their seat belts.

KSNT News

Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
KSNT News

Topeka, SNCO first responders to host Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night. The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders announced Monday that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting. When...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation follows house fire in Whiting

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
WHITING, KS
Salina Post

CORRECTION: Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 3

We have corrected the age of two of the people listed below, based on information on the Saline County Sheriff's Office website. Sorry for any confusion. Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
