Fitchburg, WI

Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 5

We’ve announced the winners of the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards! Plus, Madison’s Puerto Rican community rallies for hurricane relief, one of our favorite authors is coming to Madison and we have a mixed bag of COVID stats. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 3

This is the third in a five-part series. Part One is here and Part Two is here. is Cultural Adviser for the Appleton Area School District, though she will soon move on to Reach Counseling where she will be a anti-human trafficking and exploitation advocate. Originally from Mexico City, she moved to Appleton in 1997. She has been working for the Appleton Area School District since 2001 in a variety of different roles. She started as a Spanish Interpreter for Title I preschool in 2001 and progressed until she assumed the cultural adviser role in 2014, a role that exists due to a partnership between the school district and Fox Valley Technical College. Her passion has always focused mostly on helping the Latino Community in one way or the other. As a Cultural advisor, she focused on working with all students of color helping them manage any obstacle to successfully graduating from high school and pursuing post-secondary education. She also currently serves as one of the Board of Directors for Court-appointed Special Advocates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc and an associate’s degree in early childhood from FVTC.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Creating an equitable leadership pipeline in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Creating an Equitable Leadership Pipeline in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner

The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration

La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Campus Mall. Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Luna’s Grocery looks to expand, open second location

Luna’s Grocery is looking to expand, but isn’t quite sure where just yet. Luna’s opened in 2019 to serve what had been a food desert in the Allied Drive neighborhood on Madison’s South Side. The area had been without access to fresh food and groceries for nearly 10 years. With some help from the City of Madison and other grant funding sources and community donations, the grocery got off the ground and has thrived by offering culturally-appropriate food items to the diverse neighborhood as well as intentionally engaging the community through events like its annual block party.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Sun Prairie Public Library hosting “Latino Nights”

Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres invites Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with their public library through “Latino Nights” on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share. 10/12 6-7:30 pm Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

UW Odyssey Project 20th anniversary celebration

The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary​‌ this year with a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon St. The event is called “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting,” and there will be a new film plus student readers of winning “Why Vote?” essays and poems.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

From Madison to Puerto Rico: Madisonians raising money for their homeland after devastation of Hurricane Maria

When Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin rallied together to raise nearly $100,000 for relief efforts throughout the island in support of several grassroots organizations focusing on housing, domestic violence prevention, food security, access to safe water, and renewable energy.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

