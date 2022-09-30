Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 5
We’ve announced the winners of the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards! Plus, Madison’s Puerto Rican community rallies for hurricane relief, one of our favorite authors is coming to Madison and we have a mixed bag of COVID stats. Listen now:
The Exhausted Educator: Teachers to share their truths at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gloria Reyes will lead a panel discussion titled “The Exhausted Educator: Teachers share the highs, the lows and what’s next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Sumimt. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gloria Reyes, hailing from the east side of Madison,...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 3
This is the third in a five-part series. Part One is here and Part Two is here. is Cultural Adviser for the Appleton Area School District, though she will soon move on to Reach Counseling where she will be a anti-human trafficking and exploitation advocate. Originally from Mexico City, she moved to Appleton in 1997. She has been working for the Appleton Area School District since 2001 in a variety of different roles. She started as a Spanish Interpreter for Title I preschool in 2001 and progressed until she assumed the cultural adviser role in 2014, a role that exists due to a partnership between the school district and Fox Valley Technical College. Her passion has always focused mostly on helping the Latino Community in one way or the other. As a Cultural advisor, she focused on working with all students of color helping them manage any obstacle to successfully graduating from high school and pursuing post-secondary education. She also currently serves as one of the Board of Directors for Court-appointed Special Advocates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc and an associate’s degree in early childhood from FVTC.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Without a Net from the 2021 Wisconsin Leadership Summit
While we’re getting ready for the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, we’re dropping the audio from a session of last year’s virtual summit. Thanks to Park Bank for making Real Talk possible. Listen now:
Brandi Grayson win Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year
Longtime community advocate and activist Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of Urban Triage, is this year’s winner of the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters, 28, 27, 22, and a 5-year-old son. She’s worn...
Creating an equitable leadership pipeline in education at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Creating an Equitable Leadership Pipeline in Education” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson...
Summit Credit Union wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in large business category
Cottage Grove-based Summit Credit Union has been chosen by voters as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the large business category. Founded in 1935 as CUNA Credit Union, Summit now has more than 227,000 members and $4.9 billion in assets, making it one of the largest credit unions in the state.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development named Nonprofit of the Year in Community Choice Awards
The Madison-based Latino Academy of Workforce Development has been chosen by voters as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year for 2022 in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. The organization recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but just established itself as an independent nonprofit last year. It was previously a program...
Cedric Ellis named Large Business Executive of the Year in Community Choice Awards
CUNA Mutual Group Executive Vice President & Chief Enterprise Services Officer Cedric Ellis is the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award winner for Business Executive of the Year in the large business category. A native of Waterbury, Conn., Ellis cares deeply about making a positive impact in the community and donates...
Dr. Shawn Robinson set to embark on 135-mile bike ride to raise funds for and awareness of dyslexia
For the third year. the annual Dyslexia Awareness Ride will promote dyslexia awareness while raising money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center here in Madison. This year’s event, a bike ride from Oshkosh to Fitchburg, will take place on Friday, Oct. 7. Dr. Shawn Robinson, a literacy educator, author,...
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Campus Mall. Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.
Luna’s Grocery looks to expand, open second location
Luna’s Grocery is looking to expand, but isn’t quite sure where just yet. Luna’s opened in 2019 to serve what had been a food desert in the Allied Drive neighborhood on Madison’s South Side. The area had been without access to fresh food and groceries for nearly 10 years. With some help from the City of Madison and other grant funding sources and community donations, the grocery got off the ground and has thrived by offering culturally-appropriate food items to the diverse neighborhood as well as intentionally engaging the community through events like its annual block party.
Sun Prairie Public Library hosting “Latino Nights”
Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres invites Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with their public library through “Latino Nights” on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share. 10/12 6-7:30 pm Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story...
Last day to vote for the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards!
TODAY is the last day to vote for the Wisconsin Leadership Summit Community Choice Awards! Vote by 5 pm today!
UW Odyssey Project 20th anniversary celebration
The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon St. The event is called “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting,” and there will be a new film plus student readers of winning “Why Vote?” essays and poems.
From Madison to Puerto Rico: Madisonians raising money for their homeland after devastation of Hurricane Maria
When Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin rallied together to raise nearly $100,000 for relief efforts throughout the island in support of several grassroots organizations focusing on housing, domestic violence prevention, food security, access to safe water, and renewable energy.
