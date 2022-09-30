Read full article on original website
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
BBC
Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November
More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
INNIO‘s next generation Jenbacher 3F engine offers significantly higher efficiency
JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has launched its next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine. This forms part of INNIO’s commitment to empower the transition to net zero with flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services. The new and improved Jenbacher Type 3F engine offers customers proven robustness and reliability while delivering up to two percentage points of efficiency boost, the engine line’s highest efficiency ever. In addition to delivering efficiency as high as 43.3% when operating on pipeline gas, the Type 3F engine is optimized for reduced total hydrocarbon (THC) emissions, future-proofed fuel flexibility, and enhanced serviceability. Moreover, the latest 3F technology is offered with a “Ready for H2” option and retrofittable for most of the installed Type 3 fleet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005681/en/ INNIO’s next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine has the line’s highest efficiency ever, and its fuel flexibility will allow it to run on hydrogen once the fuel becomes more readily available. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station
A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
BBC
The DIY gadgets that could keep your energy bill down
Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.
