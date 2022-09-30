ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
