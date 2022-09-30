Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
Fox47News
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, search and rescue efforts intensify
It's been a long few days for the people who survived Hurricane Ian's wrath in Southwest Florida. On Saturday afternoon, Diane Valenti was waiting at the end of a flooded tributary with her daughter, Cheryl. “We can’t get nobody on the phones today,” Diane said. Neither woman has...
