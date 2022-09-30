Miley Cyrus Dated Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Co-Star Lucas Till

When you’re famous, the dating pool can be alarmingly small. Many stars find themselves dating other celebrities because they share a common worldview and set of experiences. Co-stars often become potential love interests for actors because of the long hours spent in close proximity .

Miley Cyrus has had a headline-worthy dating life, but some may have missed her brief relationship with Hannah Montana: The Movie co-star Lucas Till.

‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ premiered in 2009

Miley Cyrus was born into a celebrity family as the daughter of country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, but she found fame all her own as the star of Disney’s Hannah Montana. The TV series ran from 2006 until 2011 and featured a young Cyrus as the titular character, a teenage pop star who keeps her famous identity secret from even her closest friends.

The show was popular enough to spark a movie version, which premiered in 2009. Cyrus — of course — played Hannah Montana , and she was joined by stars like Emily Osment, Jason Earles, and Lucas Till. The plot features Cyrus’ character (Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana) getting sent to Tennessee to gain some perspective on what really matters in life.

The cast of ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Disney has been the launching pad for many young stars’ future careers, and interest in what happens to them as they mature and find their place in the entertainment world sparks multiple interviews. A year after the Hannah Montana movie wrapped up, Lucas Till did an interview with Star 94FM to talk about his career, and the topic of his love life garnered some attention.

It was shocking to hear, as Shine on Media reports, that he and Miley Cyrus had a brief relationship that lasted two months during filming. Since many celebrity relationships (including ones that both Cyrus and Till would go on to have) become front-page news, it was noteworthy that the young actors had managed to keep the prying eyes of the public away from their brief fling. Till noted in the interview that he believed the real-life chemistry the pair brought to their roles improved the film: “I think it will make the movie a little better cause it was definitely real.”

Cyrus and Till have gone on to other relationships

It’s been many years since the young stars’ paths crossed during filming, and they’ve both gone on to some headline-grabbing relationships.

Lucas Till, according to Ranker , has been linked to a host of stars, including Taylor Swift (who he dated after appearing in her music video), Kayslee Collins (who he dated from 2010 to 2012), and Carlson Young (who he dated from 2012 to 2014). Till — who continues to act and was recently in MacGyver — is either single or keeping his love life out of the headlines, as Hello! Magazine reports.

Miley Cyrus, for her part, has certainly not kept her relationships out of the headlines. Elle reports that the singer/actor was linked to Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprouse, and Nick Jonas in her early years. She entered a serious relationship with Liam Hemsworth that fizzled out. Afterward, Cyrus went on to date Patrick Schwarzenegger and Stella Maxwell. Cyrus then famously returned to her relationship with Hemsworth, and the two even tied the knot in 2018, but the relationship hit a rough patch and had ended by 2020 .

Recently, Cyrus has been romantically linked to drummer Maxx Morando. People reports that Morando is six years younger than Cyrus and potentially the topic of her recent song “You.” The two have stayed fairly quiet about the exact nature of their relationship, but fans have certainly been on the lookout for details.

