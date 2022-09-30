Read full article on original website
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you've had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
rsvplive.ie
Expert warns of new top Covid-19 symptom as new wave hits the country
An expert has warned that there is a new top Covid-19 symptom as a new wave hits Ireland and the UK. Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the Covid ZOE app, is telling the public to be aware as some previously common symptoms are no longer the ones you should be looking out for.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learn About Sepsis, the Body’s Reaction to Infection
September is Sepsis Awareness month, and there has never been a better time to discuss sepsis. Sepsis is not an infection. It is not contagious. Sepsis is the body’s reaction to an infection. More than 1.5 million people in the United States develop sepsis each year, and at least 270,000 Americans die from sepsis annually.
If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again
COVID is an exceptional disease and was at its deadliest this year, causing more deaths in Australia between June and August 2022 than at any other time. There have been 288 deaths from influenza so far this year compared to more than 12,000 deaths from COVID. The number of deaths from COVID in Australia in the first nine months of 2022 is more than ten times the annual national road toll of just over 1,000 – but we are not rushing to remove seat belts or drink-driving laws so people can have more freedom. Isolation flattens the COVID curve by...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Healthline
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
KIDS・
Healthline
Mindfulness Linked to Lower Blood Sugar Levels in People with Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition with widespread prevalence, but symptoms are manageable through medication, a healthy diet, and lifestyle modifications, including physical activity. A new meta-analysis of the current research shows that mind-body practices effectively lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Results indicate that yoga...
Kelly Osbourne's gestational diabetes: It can happen in third trimester of pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne recently discussed her diagnosis of gestational diabetes and is raising awareness of the health condition during pregnancy. Here's what others need to know about this condition.
psychologytoday.com
A Federal Task Force Recommends Anxiety Screening. Now What?
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is a public health organization that releases screening recommendations for significant health conditions such as cancer and more. These recommendations are often followed by primary care providers and insurance companies for reimbursement, for procedures including colonoscopies and mammograms. Recently, in September 2022, the USPSTF issued draft recommendations for the routine screening of adults under age 65 for anxiety disorders. This is the second major mental health screening recommendation by the organization, the first, in 2016, being a recommendation for depression screening in all age groups. The USPSTF also recommended counseling and/or medication referral for adult perinatal depression in 2019.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
TikTok addiction: Experts weigh in on the social media craze and what's behind the app's ‘massive' influence
Open Influence CEO Eric Dahan and author Celeste Headlee shared thoughts with Fox News Digital on why popular video-sharing app TikTok has people hooked — and its power over the consumer.
reviewofoptometry.com
New PGA Glaucoma Drop Hits US Market
Topical eye drops—predominantly prostaglandins—have long been the go-to treatment for reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) and attempting to slow or prevent vision loss in patients with glaucoma. The newest prostaglandin to join the line-up, called Omlonti (omidenepag isopropyl 0.002%), features a unique mechanism of action that makes it the first relatively selective prostaglandin EP2 receptor agonist marketed in the US, according to manufacturer Santen and its partner UBE Corp. The drug has been sold in several regions of Asia since 2018. Omlonti works by increasing aqueous humor drainage through both the trabecular and uveoscleral outflow pathways, according to its developers. Recommended dosing is once daily at bedtime.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Better income assistance programs are needed to help people with rising cost of living
At the onset of the pandemic, the Canadian federal government cobbled together a series of programs to help vulnerable populations who needed support. These measures included boosts to Canada Child Benefit payments, the goods and services (GST) tax credit and the Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors. This choice of programs is telling in two important respects. First, they all came in the form of income-tested monthly benefits paid through the tax system. Secondly, the programs were mostly directed at families with children and seniors, with the exception of the GST credit that provides tax-free payments to individuals...
nypressnews.com
New Omicron strains on the horizon could drive future COVID waves | CBC News
This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health and medical science news. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can do that by clicking here. Scientists are closely watching new Omicron subvariants that can evade immunity better than previous strains. The new subvariants have the potential...
Fox News
