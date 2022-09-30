ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month , including October. In Ohio, the program is administered by the state’s Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS).

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to your Ohio Direction Card , the state’s version of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Cards can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker, such as most grocery stores, certain other retail locations and participating farmers’ markets .

After making a purchase with your Ohio Direction Card, a receipt will show your purchase amount and the amount of benefits you have left in the account. If you need to know your balance but don’t have your last receipt, call the toll-free number (866-386-3071) on the back of your Direction Card. You can also access your information online at the ConnectEBT site .

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022 , providing an increase in food aid to Ohio families. For individuals, the program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase to $281 from $250. For couples, it will increase to $516 from $459, and for four-person households it will increase to $939 from $835. The minimum monthly allotment will increase to $23 from $20, according to the DJFS.

SNAP recipients can use their Direction Cards to purchase certain food items :

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Ohio, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit an application to your county Department of Job and Family Services office. You can also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here’s the deposit schedule for October 2022 :

Case number ends in : Benefits available :
0 Oct. 2
1 Oct. 4
2 Oct. 6
3 Oct. 8
4 Oct. 10
5 Oct. 12
6 Oct. 14
7 Oct. 16
8 Oct. 18
9 Oct. 20

Comments / 16

celeste spradlin
3d ago

Yes just like this past COLA millions on Medicare QMB Medicaid lost QMB Medicaid we were over income now for QMB Medicaid causing us to starve, g I bankrupt from medical costs & medication cost so we don't go to medical appointments or get medications so we die, can't afford gas, depression gets worse as well as all our diagnoses..Can't afford rent & many of us lost our homes & we can't afford our utilities..Biden & Administration forgot they lied & forgot Seniors/Disabled/Vets/Survivors poverty guidelines wasn't raised. Biden & administration lied like in this article many of us only get $14,000 a year so we live in poverty..Remember when Maydof stole our Retirements so we get slammed again!

Reply(1)
10
fellowship
3d ago

food stamps should be same as WIC program, where only specific essentials can be bought with TAX DOLLARS

Reply(10)
4
GOBankingRates

