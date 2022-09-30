ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivbwy_0iGX6sX300

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number.

See: Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022

The program is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), which deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card . According to the DFCS, a household can be an individual, family or several unrelated individuals who regularly purchase and prepare meals together.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

Georgia SNAP EBT cards can be used at most grocery stores and certain other retail locations. You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Georgia, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program .

If you are 60 years or older, living on a permanent fixed income, meet certain income requirements and live where other household members are not working, you might qualify for Senior SNAP , which is a simplified application process.

All SNAP recipients in Georgia are required to complete a periodic review to continue their eligibility. A renewal form and any required verification can be submitted in the Georgia Gateway portal or by using Form 508.

Customers who have lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to weather disasters — or have experienced a food loss due to power outages of four hours or more — can receive replacement benefits within 10 days after reporting the loss. You must report any losses to your local DFCS office and complete an affidavit.

Food Stamps: How to Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets
SNAP Benefits 2022: Beware of These Scams

In Georgia, benefits are sent out by the 23rd of each month. Here is Georgia’s October 2022 SNAP payment schedule :

ID # ends in: Benefits available:
00-09 Oct. 5
10-19 Oct. 7
20-29 Oct. 9
30-39 Oct. 11
40-49 Oct. 13
50-59 Oct. 15
60-69 Oct. 17
70-79 Oct. 19
80-89 Oct. 21
90-99 Oct. 23

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments

Comments / 3

Xerxes
1d ago

I think Georgia has funny farms & funny produce. It's unfortunate that gardening isn't monopolized by the government knowing what I know.

Reply
2
Related
MotorAuthority

Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant

Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build in Georgia, east of Atlanta. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Snacks#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Ebt
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
valdostatoday.com

Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
200K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy