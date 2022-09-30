Read full article on original website
Netflix’s Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader Strategic Shift
Netflix’s shake-up of its European operations — which saw the Sept. 29 exit of International Film VP David Kosse, replaced by Spanish executive Teresa Moneo, and a new regionalized hub for all content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) run by Larry Tanz — points to a broader strategic shift at the streaming giant toward faster-growing international markets to make up for domestic subscriber losses. In the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK-based data research group Ampere Analysis, Netflix ordered 97 new original first-run TV series or movies from outside the US, compared to 63...
iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode videos put to test against GoPro Hero 11
One of the newest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is the Action Mode. With that, it lets you capture “incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when the video is being captured in the middle of the action.” CNET decided to make some real-life tests to see how iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode compares to the GoPro Hero 11. Here are the results.
todaynftnews.com
Du enters Metaverse to improve its network infrastructure performance
According to its chief technology officer, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the Dubai-based telecom provider du is utilizing the potential of the metaverse to improve the capabilities of its network. According to Saleem AlBlooshi, the corporation is embarking on a “strong initiative” to build digital twins of its data centers...
todaynftnews.com
Binance and Kazakhstan join hands to plan regional hub
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Monday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In the “memorandum of agreement,” parties commit to working together to promote the exchange of digital assets and data as well as engage in unlawful trade.
todaynftnews.com
Tamadoge’s NFT collection to launch on October 6
Tamadoge has confirmed launching a new NFT collection this week on October 6. Tamadoge is a blockchain-based P2E game ecosystem that enables users to mint, breed and fight to own a Tamadoge pet in the metaverse. The official site publication Tamadoge is expected to release a brand new NFT collection...
todaynftnews.com
Crypto winter finally clocked the NFT marketplace for the fifth time
According to NFT aggregation website CryptoSlam, sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September to slightly over $500 million, its lowest amount since July 2021. The majority of NFT collections are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the reason for the continued decline in Ethereum pricing. As a result, September’s monthly sales volume is down about 90% from the record US$4.7 billion in sales reported in January 2022.
todaynftnews.com
As US dollar surges, time is ripe to buy Bitcoin, says Robert Kiyosaki
With the United States dollar going strong and interest rates rising, Robert Kiyosaki has termed Bitcoin, silver and gold as the best buying opportunities. Robert Kiyosaki, who is a businessman as well as the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, noted that prices of all three commodities will continuously decrease with increase in the United States dollar; thus, showing its potential after the FED pivots and reduces interest rates.
todaynftnews.com
Sega has announced to launch of its first blockchain game
The largest Japanese gaming company, Sega has announced to launch of its first blockchain game. The firm has collaborated with another Japanese blockchain development company Double Jump Tokyo to build the game. According to the announcement, the game will be based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise. The first will employ...
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The bill was aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. Schumer confirmed to The Associated Press that Micron plans to bring its plant to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, New York, near Syracuse, after speaking with the company’s leaders.
