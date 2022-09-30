Read full article on original website
Odessa man accused of kicking officer during investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kicked an Odessa Police officer who was trying to investigate a disturbance in which the suspect was accused of assaulting a family member. Phidel Love, 37, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Continuous Family Violence. According to […]
18-year-old arrested in mall shooting on Sept. 24th
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 24th, a man was shot outside of Music City Mall in Odessa. On September 30th, OPD arrested and charged John Elijah Sanchez, 18, for assault with a deadly weapon-F2. OPD says that Sanchez was in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics at the...
Teen in custody accused of assaulting infants, nurses at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager is in police custody after the Odessa Police Department said he forced his way into an Odessa hospital and assaulted newborn patients and some staff members. On October 3, officers responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance after staff called 911. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old […]
Cough medicine caper: man jailed in connection with HEB robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a bottle of cough medicine and then assaulted a store employee who tried to stop him. Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to […]
OPD searching for pawn shop theft suspects
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to a social media post, on September 6, the man and woman pictured below entered Cash America Pawn on West County Road and stole a Dewalt radio valued at $325.00. If […]
Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building […]
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Hospital in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Man accused of kicking officer investigating disturbance involving missing girl
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating a disturbance involving a missing girl. Jose Villanueva, 41, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering With Public Duties, and two counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug. According to an affidavit, on September […]
Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary. According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die
If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
