977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Blasts Lawrence University on Homecoming But Still Room to Grow
The Monmouth College football team had no trouble getting a homecoming win on Saturday afternoon at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The Scots jumped on the Lawrence University Vikings early in the first quarter, and never looked back, cruising to a 62-6 win. Monmouth led 55-0 over Lawrence after the first half of play. With the big win, the Scots improve to 3-1 on the season, and are 3-0 in Midwest Conference play.
SSB Amateur Photography Show Entry Deadline Oct. 29
The 41st-annual Security Savings Bank Amateur Photography Show deadline for entry is 2pm Saturday, October 29. Categories this year include Agriculture & Farm Life, Animals & Creatures, Capturing Light & Shadows, Faces, the Four Seasons, and the Peggy Kulczewski Floral Award. Our juror for this year’s show is Fritz Goeckner of Burlington, Iowa. For an entry form and guidelines, visit bcaarts.org “Exhibition” tab or stop by the BCA.
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr.
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr. 88, of Cameron, IL passed away at 6:35 am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 14, 1934 in Monmouth, Il the son of Carl William Sr. and Cathryn (Gettemy) Olson. He was raised and educated in Warren County attending county schools and Cameron School he later graduated from Galesburg High School in 1952.
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Lawrence University Football on 10-1-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Lawrence University Vikings for Homecoming Weekend at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Robert Leon Frey
Robert Leon Frey, age 90, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away doing what he loved at the Spoon River Scenic Drive, on Saturday October 1, 2022. Bob, as he liked to be called, was born on October 31,1931 in Keokuk, Iowa. He is the son of Theodore Clifton and Charlotte Alberta Webber Frey. He was raised in Carthage where he attended public schools and graduated from Carthage High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 and served stateside as Sergeant until 1952.
Knox Football Falls to Chicago at Home
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell to the University of Chicago 50-14 in a Midwest Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Maroons marched down the field on the opening drive and scored at the 10:13 mark in the first quarter. The extra point was no good.
