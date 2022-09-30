Robert Leon Frey, age 90, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away doing what he loved at the Spoon River Scenic Drive, on Saturday October 1, 2022. Bob, as he liked to be called, was born on October 31,1931 in Keokuk, Iowa. He is the son of Theodore Clifton and Charlotte Alberta Webber Frey. He was raised in Carthage where he attended public schools and graduated from Carthage High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 and served stateside as Sergeant until 1952.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO