facultyfocus.com
Ready for an In-class Sharing Reset? Try the “TRI” Method!
Now that many of us have returned to in-person teaching, how can we maximize the setting and incorporate an adapted student-to-student learning structure to support in-class sharing activities? Instead of using an in-class model in which one person shares with the whole class (one at a time), or using a pair-share method, consider a reset and try the use of trios.
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
FOMO may be harmful for college kids. Here’s how parents can turn things around
What parents need to know.
Quiet Quitting is About Loyalty
In the past year or so, people started writing about the phenomenon of quiet quitting. It isn’t new, but it somehow became trendy as more people are doing this. This isn’t something I care about as much. People often describe me as a workaholic which is pretty accurate, and I love it. But I totally get the problem that triggers quiet quitting and its root is in a lack of loyalty. A cursory reader might think I’m blaming the employee for lack of loyalty, I am. But loyalty is a two-way street and some employees are merely reflecting something that we’ve been conditioned to accept for the past few decades.
psychologytoday.com
Does Masking Hurt Our Children’s Mental Health?
As a mother, I am deeply invested in the ongoing question of masking and its impact on our children. As a clinical psychologist, I feel compelled to lend my voice—and some important data—to the discussion. My hope in doing so is to provide relevant information to people (especially...
KIDS・
Welcome to 'Blursday': How Living in a Pandemic Distorts our Sense of Time
Study participants in their 20s and women reported greater feelings of time distortion during the pandemic, putting them at higher risk for mental health problems.
sheenmagazine.com
Loving Yourself
Stop worrying about how other people see you and learn to love yourself. Learning to love yourself is not difficult, and at times you may have to be selfish with your time. This world and the people in it have become so cold-hearted in what they expect from others and not themselves. You owe no one anything, especially when they seek to control you and how you see yourself. When you love yourself, the cares of the world do not affect you. You don’t see the focus on you, and you better believe that is an awesome place to be, no matter your age. The gift of peace is not experienced by many; although everyone wants peace in their life, it is rarely accomplished. You will struggle with peace if you are looking for validation and for others to approve of who and what you are. Simply, seeking love from others can leave you in your head, if not questioning whether you are good enough.
psychologytoday.com
Living and Dying Without Regrets
Living well is the way to die without regrets. By being aware of limited time, we will not waste time. Illness is our great teacher of how to live well. By moving toward death we learn how to truly live. Living by death's side. I have truly learned to live.
womenfitness.net
Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness
Share more about the significance of the interdisciplinary approach that weaves movement and exercises science principles. I am, by nature, a synthesizer and am interested in the connections between things. Having always been fascinated by the science of human movement, I decided to let myself explore the questions I had by looking outside of the system as opposed to seeking answers from an authority figure from within the tradition. And I like to practice and teach in a way that encourages curiosity and inquiry rather than dogma or orthodoxy.
psychologytoday.com
The Things We Do Grudgingly
People do things they don’t want to do or refrain from doing things they do want to do for practicality, obligation, or to help a loved one. People society often devalues, such as single people, are sometimes stuck doing things grudgingly. Other times, being single frees people from things...
psychologytoday.com
To Heal Your Inner Child, First Disempower Your Adaptive One
To lessen parental criticism, a child—however unconsciously—feels obliged to alter and adapt their behavior. To achieve true intimacy, the self-limiting ways you adapted as a child must be replaced by a much less constricting form of adaptation. Your “wise adult” can mitigate the negative consequences of your adaptive...
KIDS・
