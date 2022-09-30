Stop worrying about how other people see you and learn to love yourself. Learning to love yourself is not difficult, and at times you may have to be selfish with your time. This world and the people in it have become so cold-hearted in what they expect from others and not themselves. You owe no one anything, especially when they seek to control you and how you see yourself. When you love yourself, the cares of the world do not affect you. You don’t see the focus on you, and you better believe that is an awesome place to be, no matter your age. The gift of peace is not experienced by many; although everyone wants peace in their life, it is rarely accomplished. You will struggle with peace if you are looking for validation and for others to approve of who and what you are. Simply, seeking love from others can leave you in your head, if not questioning whether you are good enough.

