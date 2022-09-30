ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'The impacts of this storm are historic': Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Ian a '500-year flood event'

By Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHc16_0iGX4I7p00
Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat Thursday to Central Florida and Northeast Florida, state officials said, after the massive storm brought destruction to the southwestern part of the state.

“The impacts of this storm are historic,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday morning press briefing. “The damage that was done has been historic, and this is just (based) off initial assessments. There’s going to be a lot more assessing that goes on in the days ahead.”

President Joe Biden early Thursday issued a major-disaster declaration, making federal assistance available to people in parts of Florida and providing help to the state and local governments with costs of debris removal and emergency-protective measures.

DeSantis said Ian caused unprecedented storm surge and flooding. The storm came ashore Wednesday in Lee and Charlotte counties as a Category 4 storm, and efforts were underway Thursday to identify and rescue people who remained in danger.

The governor said a death toll from the hurricane had not been determined. In a video clip that went viral Thursday morning, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said fatalities were “in the hundreds,” with the sheriff also saying that he “cannot give a true assessment” until authorities get on scene.

DeSantis said “none of that is confirmed” when asked about Marceno’s comment.

“That estimate that was put out by Lee (County’s sheriff) is basically an estimate of, hey, these people were calling, the water was rising on their home, they may not have ended up getting through. So we’re obviously hoping that they can be rescued at this point,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said there had been two “unconfirmed fatalities” suspected to have been caused by the hurricane.

As of Thursday morning, the state had about 2.02 million reported power outages, with officials saying people in Central Florida and Northeast Florida should expect additional outages.

About 1.5 million of those outages were concentrated in seven Southwest Florida counties, DeSantis said.

“Lee and Charlotte (counties) are basically off the grid at this point,” he said,

Some outages were expected to be lengthy, as electric systems will need to be rebuilt in the hardest-hit areas, according to DeSantis.

Florida Power and Light said Thursday morning it had restored power for half a million customers.

The storm crossed Central Florida and the state’s East Coast and was about 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral as of 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. But a tropical-storm warning remained in effect from Jupiter Inlet in Florida north to the coastal community of Duck, N.C.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, classifying it as a tropical storm, but was expected to regain speed over the Atlantic and become a hurricane again before curving west and possibly coming ashore in South Carolina.

While the storm was starting to head north, it continued to pummel Florida. A National Hurricane Center advisory at 11 a.m. cited a report of sustained winds of 53 mph at the St. Johns County pier in St. Augustin Beach. Also, storm-surge warnings were in effect for the St. Johns River and for the Atlantic coast from the border of Volusia and Flagler counties north to Little River Inlet in South Carolina.

DeSantis warned that flooding is likely to occur “hundreds of miles from where this made landfall,” with the potential for record-setting flooding in what the governor characterized as a “500-year flood event.”

Kevin Guthrie, director of the state Division of Emergency Management, said he had received a call from Orange County’s emergency-management director requesting state assistance. Guthrie said officials began moving National Guard high-water vehicles and urban search-and-rescue operations to the area.

Guthrie pointed to “massive” amounts of rainfall in areas of Central Florida.

“Lots of rain in the area, lots of instant-action water rise. There’s a lot of lakes in Central Florida, especially in that Orlando-Kissimmee area. And it appears that these lakes were filling up and overflowing into the neighborhoods around them,” Guthrie said.

DeSantis also warned of “potential major flooding” in Central Florida, including in Orange and Seminole counties, flooding of the St. Johns River, and flooding “all the way up potentially into Northeast Florida and Jacksonville.”

“We’re going to see a lot of images about the destruction that was done in Southwest Florida, and obviously we have massive assets there. But people should just understand that this storm is having broad impacts across the state. And some of the flooding that you’re going to see in areas hundreds of miles from where this made landfall are going to set records,” DeSantis said.

While the storm had passed through Southwest Florida, people in the region were being urged to stay off roads.

“Do not come in and tour the area for damage. We have (20,000) to 30,000 responders coming into the area that need access to those roads. Stay home. Do not get on the roads. Let the first responders and power crews have the roadways,” Guthrie said.

State and federal officials continued working to coordinate response efforts, and Biden and DeSantis spoke on the phone Thursday morning.

“The president told the governor he is sending his FEMA administrator to Florida tomorrow to check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed. The president and governor committed to continued close coordination,” a summary of the call released by the White House said, referring to Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell.

The federal-emergency declaration made assistance available to people in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.

The White House also said damage assessments were underway and the scope of the federal assistance could expand “once those are completed.”

— News Service staff writer Jim Turner contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

My name is Zeul
3d ago

Let’s not forget that DeSantis and Rubio voted against giving Federal aid to the Northeast after Hurricane Sandy because they are Blue States!! But The Northeast won’t let the Red States down because we are all part of America!! We won’t lower ourselves to the level of those 2 despicable weasels…

Reply(3)
6
Gus Heim
3d ago

I clean my own yard! I don't need government to haul away debris form this hurricane! BUT, WITH THEM MAKING ORDINANCES TO FORCE MOST PEOPLE TO PUT THE YARD DEBRIS IN THE GOVT GARBAGE PICKUP DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH EXTRA YOU HAVE TO PAY EVERY YEAR HI? THE EXCUSES THEY USE TO JUSTIFY THEIR MONEY MAKING SCHEMES ARE BULL AND IT IS SIMPLY A REMOVAL OF OUR PROPERTY RIGHTS, ILLEGALLY.

Reply
3
Nexus1
3d ago

Desantis better start making ignorant remarks so his followers understand what's going on!

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Associated Press

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis

Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida

JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Southwest Florida#National Hurricane Center#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Tropical Storm Ian
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Can Biden and DeSantis work together to rebuild Florida?

American politics are a spectacle until real trouble happens. In those horrifying moments, Americans come together like no other nation on the planet. Democrat Charlie Crist softened his partisan rhetoric in hopes President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could work together to address the problems brought by hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
374
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy