Denham Springs, LA

Denham Homecoming game, festivities moved to Walker High field

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The Denham Springs High School (DSHS) homecoming football game, which is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 against St. Amant High School will be hosted at Walker High School. All the DSHS homecoming festivities will be held on Walker High’s field,...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin, Southern's Jason Dumas, Alabama State's Nathanial Eichner, and Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their impressive performances during games played this past week of competition. After being limited for the start of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day

Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Traffic Update: Airline Hwy near Choctaw reopened following crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Airline Highway near Choctaw has been reopened as of 2:45 p.m. Monday (October 3). Earlier in the afternoon, DOTD reported that Airline Highway was closed at Choctaw Drive due to a crash. For the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
JACKSON, LA
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
BATON ROUGE, LA

