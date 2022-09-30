Read full article on original website
an17.com
Denham Homecoming game, festivities moved to Walker High field
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The Denham Springs High School (DSHS) homecoming football game, which is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 against St. Amant High School will be hosted at Walker High School. All the DSHS homecoming festivities will be held on Walker High’s field,...
wbrz.com
Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin, Southern's Jason Dumas, Alabama State's Nathanial Eichner, and Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their impressive performances during games played this past week of competition. After being limited for the start of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
LSU Reveille
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin speaks on loss to LSU, state of the program moving forward
Auburn led 17-0 at one point in its 21-17 loss to LSU. That tells a story by itself. The Tigers, who started off strong behind the right arm of Robby Ashford, faltered in the second half and watched its potential fourth win of the year fade away. Head coach Bryan...
College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
wbrz.com
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn
The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge students say lack of mental heath resources among biggest problems in schools
An initiative seeking to capture the voices of young people in Baton Rouge has released its first report, detailing what some 500 students in town think about their schools as well as their community. Participants completed surveys for the Baton Rouge Youth Initiative, but about 100 of them also just...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
brproud.com
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Airline Hwy near Choctaw reopened following crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Airline Highway near Choctaw has been reopened as of 2:45 p.m. Monday (October 3). Earlier in the afternoon, DOTD reported that Airline Highway was closed at Choctaw Drive due to a crash. For the...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
One Person Injured After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident that injured a person. The crash happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North, on October 2. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
