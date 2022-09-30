ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Clayton Construction Team of The Week: Bastrop Bears

This weeks Clayton Construction Team of The Week are the Bastrop Bears! Bastrop got their first win of the season against Kerrville Tivy on Friday Night last week. Julius Baynard had a monster game with 8 catches and 119 yards, Demire Thompson went for 89 yards on 17 carries and QB Seth Mouser got 259 passing yards 1 Passing TD and 2 rushing TDs. Bastrop will take on cross town opponent Cedar Creek this Friday.
BASTROP, TX
Players By The Numbers Powered By Data Savior: Week 6

After 6 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered states from all area the Austin area. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Wideouts. Braylon James WR Stony Point- 5 catches 171yds 1TD. Fatu Mukuba...
AUSTIN, TX
FLX :30 Powered by Brain Vault

In this week’s FLX :30 segment powered by Brain Vault, Rod and Hardge get into the STATS. Some of the stand out performances included Braylon James (Stony Point), Fatu Mukuba (LBJ, Kyle Koch (Dripping Springs) and more. Listen to the full FLX :30 Segment BELOW Powered By Brain Vault!
ROUND ROCK, TX

