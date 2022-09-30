This weeks Clayton Construction Team of The Week are the Bastrop Bears! Bastrop got their first win of the season against Kerrville Tivy on Friday Night last week. Julius Baynard had a monster game with 8 catches and 119 yards, Demire Thompson went for 89 yards on 17 carries and QB Seth Mouser got 259 passing yards 1 Passing TD and 2 rushing TDs. Bastrop will take on cross town opponent Cedar Creek this Friday.

BASTROP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO