10/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jason Peyton Murphy, 23, 3383 Benoit Road — resisting a police officer with force or violence; two counts illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; two counts theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business. Bond: $87,500.
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked...
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Moss Bluff woman identified as victim of fatal fire
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The weekend brought tragedy to Kelly Park, a small mobile home community off of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. The deadly fire happened on Saturday and the Ward One Fire Department was called around 4 a.m. by neighbors to respond. One of the...
Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022. The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment. All military and their families will be allowed...
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
State Fire Marshal investigates fatal fire in Moss Bluff
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff involving one death Saturday morning. Calcasieu Parish Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in the 1200 block of N Perkins Ferry Road around 4:00 a.m.
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
Hundreds of seniors enjoy ‘Pre-Halloween Bingo’ at Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Lake Area were invited to a “Pre-Halloween Bingo” and “The Price is Right” game at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday. ABF Community Development and DA Stephen Dwight hosted the free event, where participants could win prizes...
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Students start lemonade stand to help custodian after fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can often be an under-appreciated role. But custodians play a vital part in the upkeep of our community, especially in elementary schools. Now, one custodian in need of help is giving students a chance to repay him. “We’re helping Mr. Brown because all of...
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
