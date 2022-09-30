Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Chill start and end to the week but looking at a mild middle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a frosty cold Monday morning, we will see the temperatures climb into the 50s in the afternoon with a lot of sunshine and less wind. Another cold night is coming up, with temperatures again in the 30s and 40s but not quite as cold with more patchy frost. Temperatures climb into the 60s on Tuesday. Then, we get a couple of days in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Cool, dry weather will dominate WNY for the start the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Clearing skies, diminishing winds and very dry air is now moving across Western New York. As a result, it appears we have all the right ingredients for chilly temperatures for this Sunday night. A large area of high pressure will be anchored from the western Great Lakes extending across Rochester into northern New England. This will bring an extended period clear conditions through the middle of the week.
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy weather to start the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Lots of clouds in the forecast today, but most of us stay dry as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ian misses us to the east and south. There is a small chance a light shower sneaks into the southern Finger Lakes later this afternoon. The breeze will pick up today with some gusts up to 20 m.p.h. this afternoon and a few gusts up to 30 m.p.h. tonight into tomorrow morning.
Rochester presents its first Fall Fest at Parcel 5 on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The heart of downtown was the newest destination for free family-friendly Autumn festivities including pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, a petting zoo, and more fun seasonal activities!. Fall Fest took place on Saturday at Parcel 5. The event featured the City of Rochester’s...
New national and NYS record pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 pounds
CLARENCE, N.Y. – On Saturday, the National Record and the NYS State Records, were broken for the largest pumpkins. It weighed in at 2,554 pounds, by local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville. The Pumpkin will be on display through October 16th at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. The...
Special Olympics hosts Upstate Fall Classic in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. – Athletes from four regions of New York State are gearing up for the Genesee Region Fall Classic. Opening ceremonies began at Kent Park in Webster on Saturday morning. There were competitions in softball, soccer, and cross country running. There were 289 athletes, 75 coaches, and 30...
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
Wyoming County holds job fair on Thursday
WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and other groups are holding a job fair on Thursday. The job fair will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. at the SUNY GCC Campus, on 25 Edward Street in Arcade. Employers may have on-site interviews and there will...
Man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by two cars as crossed Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by at least two cars on Monday night as he was walking. The man was hit on Lake Avenue, not far from Edgerton Park. Rochester police said the man in his 50’s was crossing Lake Avenue when he was hit by two cars headed north on that same road.
Relatively quiet along North Clinton days after child was shot, and police increased patrols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cracking down on violent crime in the city’s poorest zip code. City leaders say one solution is to get problem businesses to comply with the law, or even shut them down. We’re talking about the neighborhood including North Clinton Avenue, where a 3-year-old was shot in the head just last week.
Hilton Apple Fest finishes with apple-eating contest and children’s activities
HILTON, N.Y. — The Village of Hilton’s 40th annual Apple Fest finished on Sunday. The festival included apple foods, live music, children’s activities, and an apple-eating contest. On Saturday, the Hilton Apple Fest Auto Show, one of our area’s largest, closes out another season for automotive enthusiasts....
Friends and family continue to honor fallen firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family are remembering fallen Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes. The Reyes family, and many others, continue to celebrate Elvis, and who he was, in the Flower City community. The Reyes family says, when a loved ones passes away they pray for them for nine days.
Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Local Farmers Ready to Supply Legal Marijuana Market in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As New York State inches closer to a legal marijuana market, News10NBC is getting a closer look at the emerging business of farming the plants. The first crop for the first adult-use sales in New York is being harvested now and a number of local farms have been approved by New York State as growers.
Car flips after crash at intersection of Avenue D and Joseph Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car flipped on its side after a crash in Rochester on Sunday just before midnight. Rochester police said a Chevy was traveling westbound on Avenue D trying to make a right turn when it was hit by a Nissan traveling north on Joseph Avenue. The crash at the intersection caused the Chevy to flip.
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 2, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking all about local businesses that are leaving a lasting legacy in the Rochester area. Three of the businesses you’ll hear from have been in Rochester for many generations, and one of them started in 2019.
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Let Freedom Ring” – A Tribute to Harriet Tubman Bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday the Brockport Symphony Orchestra presented “Let Freedom Ring” – A Tribute to the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial with a celebration concert at Lake Avenue Baptist Church in Rochester. Musical selections presented by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra celebrated Harriet Tubman’s commitment and dedication...
EPI hosts hybrid fitness challenge for epilepsy awareness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Empowering People’s Independence hosted a fitness challenge to benefit epilepsy programs and services in Upstate New York. The event took place on Sunday at Wickham Farms in Penfield. One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy sometime during their lifetime. This October,...
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed Saturday on Chili Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the victim of a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. 43-year-old Bryan Harrell Sr. was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot while he was outside grilling and other people were gathering around a bonfire.
