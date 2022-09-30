We'll see some cloud cover tomorrow as the remainder of a closed low pressure system rotates through central Idaho and southwest Montana. However, temperatures will be warmer tomorrow than they were yesterday overall thanks to a mass of hot air pushing over the region. This high pressure system will continue to hit the region through next week bringing temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s through the remainder of this weekend and into next week. These are above normal temperatures, as we usually see high temps reach the low to mid-70s this time of year.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO