Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances
After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents
BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
Temperatures warming up into next week
We'll see some cloud cover tomorrow as the remainder of a closed low pressure system rotates through central Idaho and southwest Montana. However, temperatures will be warmer tomorrow than they were yesterday overall thanks to a mass of hot air pushing over the region. This high pressure system will continue to hit the region through next week bringing temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s through the remainder of this weekend and into next week. These are above normal temperatures, as we usually see high temps reach the low to mid-70s this time of year.
