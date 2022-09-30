TMJ4 News Today says goodbye to Brian Niznansky

The TMJ4 News Today crew spent Friday morning saying goodbye to Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

Don't worry, Brian isn't leaving TMJ4. He is just leaving the morning team.

Brian was recently named the new chief meteorologist of TMJ4 News following the announcement that Brian Gotter would be leaving to take a position with the MACC Fund.

Beginning on Monday, Brian will be taking over the evening newscasts which means a normal sleep schedule for him, and a new morning meteorologist for us.

Another perk for Brian, he will once again work alongside Susan Kim!

Watch Susan's congratulatory video to Brian.

Susan Kim's goodbye to Niznansky

TMJ4 Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn will be taking Brian's spot on the morning newscasts.

Watch: Marisa Woloszyn says congratulations to Brian.

Marisa goodbye to Niz

But, before he goes, the morning team shared some goodbyes and good memories with Brian to send him off.

Plus, Brian's parents made an appearance to congratulate their son!

Watch the adorable call with Brian's parents.

Niz and his parents

And even though Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge were off today, they still made sure to send off Brian on his last day.

Watch: Tom Durian says congrats to Brian.

Tom says goodbye to Niz

Watch: Symone Woolridge says goodbye to Brian.

Symone's sendoff for Niz

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip