Economy

Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4080SE_0iGX3kXQ00

Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements."

Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast, Gates said expectations that people were going to “utterly change their lifestyle because of concerns about climate” were “unrealistic.”

“You can have a cultural revolution where you’re trying to throw everything up, you can create a North Korean-type situation where the state’s in control,” he said. “Other than immense central authority to have people just obey, I think the collective action problem is just completely not solvable.”

Gates, the fifth richest person in the world, has long publicized his interest in bringing the climate crisis under control—by writing a book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, advocating for green innovation, and investing in the space himself.

Although Gates has a long history of working to alleviate the effects of climate change, the Microsoft co-founder stressed in Thursday’s episode of “Zero” that “not that many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements.”

“Anyone who says that we will tell people to stop eating meat, or stop wanting to have a nice house, and we’ll just basically change human desires, I think that that’s too difficult,” he said on Thursday. “You can make a case for it. But I don’t think it’s realistic for that to play an absolutely central role.”

Possible solutions

Gates, whose foundations have invested hundreds of millions in climate initiatives, said last year that so-called Green Premiums—which offers people the chance to pay more to do or consume the same things without the emissions—could be a viable solution to reducing emissions without demanding people rethink their consumption habits.

The billionaire philanthropist, who said he pays $9 million a year to counteract his carbon footprint, told podcast host Akshat Rathi that a better solution was to invest in green innovations—but he noted that there were various other important social issues competing for funding.

“But just having a few rich countries, a few rich companies and a few rich individuals buy their way out so they can say they’re not part of the problem, that has nothing to do with solving the problem,” he added.

Gates also poured cold water on theories that green energy solutions could reduce Western reliance on Russian natural gas exports anytime soon.

“When people say to me, ‘hey, we love your climate stuff, because we can tell Putin we don’t need him,’ I say, ‘yeah, 10 years from now call him up and tell him you don’t need him,’” he told Bloomberg’s Rathi.

Comments / 1840

mike doty
3d ago

This hypocrite had the largest, most expensive home in Seattle at one time plus 3 vacation homes, a private jet , and a Mega Yacht. Sit down and shut up .

Reply(171)
1674
Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

This man should be arrested, he is dangerous to humanity. He has no rights to tell people what to eat, let him fallow his “ climate change “ rules. Let’s see how he is planning to give up his jets, and yachts. Listen to some of his speeches , he want to destroy the world population. One of the members of Wuhan lab.

Reply(82)
961
Carthage
3d ago

The insane environmental climate terrorists of the fascist Biden regime want to ban US agriculture, livestock production and even round up and exterminate your pets. Vote RED in November.

Reply(80)
615
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
AGRICULTURE
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Climate Change#Eating Meat#Innovation#Business Industry#Linus Company Microsoft#North Korean
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

