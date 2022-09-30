District 11 golf championships: Five things to know

Here is a look at five things to know about the District 11 Golf Championships:

1. What, when, where

What : District 11 Golf Championships

When : 8:30 a.m. Monday

Where : Olde Homestead Golf Club, New Tripoli

2. Tee times

CLASS 2A BOYS

8:30 a.m.: *T.J. Adams, Schuylkill Haven; *Lucas Karnish, Mahanoy Area; *Justin Sebelin, Palmerton; 8:39 : *Connor Haag, Schuylkill Haven; *Brayden Maksimik, Mahanoy Area; *Jared Reinhard, Palmerton; 8:48 : *Chris George, Schuylkill Haven; *Ford Koch, Moravian Academy; *Bobby Kaufman, Mahanoy Area; 8:57 : *Brady Najda, Mahanoy Area; Simon Weed, Notre Dame-GP; Lucas Milot, Tamaqua; 9:06 : Nathan Steinmetz, Palmerton; Tanner Temple, Central Catholic; Talan Spittler, Schuylkill Haven; 9:15 : Kaleb Maksimik, Mahanoy Area; Connor Reinhard, Palmerton; Collin Schreiber, Moravian Academy; 9:24 : Tyler Barton, Schuylkill Haven; Peter McGinley, Tamaqua; Tyler Hager, Palmerton; Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

9:33 : Addison Remaley, Northwestern; Carleigh Palmieri, Nativity BVM; Maddie Von Frisch, Weatherly; 9:42 : Avri Chandler, Northwestern; Emma Xu, Moravian Academy; Ava Smarch, Salisbury; 9:51 : Brooke Powis, North Schuylkill; Maria Freiwald, Blue Mountain; Mara Dubacher, Moravian Academy.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

10 : Ashlyn McCormick, Pocono Mountain West; Maddie Hagens, Southern Lehigh; Chloe Chase, Parkland; 10:09 : Anna Farnschlader, Emmaus; Allie Tarreto, Nazareth; Sydni Sundstrom, Parkland; 10:18 : Camryn Hoff, Nazareth; Madison Salter, Northampton; Natalie White, Bangor.

CLASS 3A BOYS

10:27 : *Bryce Cuthie, North Schuylkill; *Justin Edwards, Northampton; *Luke Ronca, Nazareth; 10:36 : *Jude Maziekas, North Schuylkill; *Jayden Bleiler, Northampton; Landen Benner, Parkland; 10:45 : Drew Miller, North Schuylkill; Bryson Hicklin, Nazareth; Lydon Patascher, Pleasant Valley; 10:54 : Aiden Greenberg, Nazareth; Evan Murphy, Pocono Mountain East; Gavin Pychinka, Northampton; 11:03 : Colin Sarnoski, Southern Lehigh; Zach Miller, Nazareth; Noah Shurman, Emmaus; 11:12 : Brady DiPasquale, Pocono Mountain East; Blake Greenawald, Southern Lehigh; Michael Seidick, Northampton; 11:21 : Trey Spring, Lehighton; Matt Ronca, Liberty; Lewis Ronca, Nazareth; 11:30 : Trent Moyer, Northampton; Will Eberz, Stroudsburg; Jase Barker, Liberty; 11:39 : Jeff Markosky, North Schuylkill; Cohen Resch, Southern Lehigh; Krish Patel, Freedom; Michael Vital, Liberty; 11:48 : Jimmy Barker, Liberty; Frankie Boensch, Southern Lehigh; Hunter Probst, Stroudsburg; Matt Vital, Liberty.

*Score counts only toward the team race

3. Course setup

Players will start on No. 10, a short par-4 along water. They finish with the par-3 ninth with water on the left and bunkers guarding the bailout areas.

4. Who advances

The top three in 2A and 3A girls plus the top six in 2A and 3A boys, though there is a maximum score of 100. Playoffs will be held only to determine a district champion or the last state playoff berth. All other ties will be broken via a match of cards.

The PIAA Golf Championships (36 holes) are Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue (2A) and White (3A) courses.

The PIAA Team Golf Championships are Oct. 19 (18 holes) at PSU’s Blue (2A) and White (3A) courses.

The PIAA team subregionals are next week at Olde Homestead (2A and 3A) against Districts 1-12 and District 1, respectively.

5. Who to watch for

Matt Vital is the defending 3A boys champion and tied for 12th at states. Probst was fourth at districts and 55th at states. Michael Vital was third at districts and 57th. Moyer was sixth at districts 67th.

Jimmy Barker won this year’s EPC boys title, beating Matt Vital in a playoff. Salter won the girls crown in a playoff.

White was third in last year’s district 3A girls event, 31st at states. She won this year’s Colonial League girls championship in a playoff.

Eichenlaub was second at districts, sixth at states. Hager was fourth at districts, sixth at states. Reinhard was fifth at districts, losing in a playoff to Hager. Eichenlaub shot a 4-under 67 to win this year’s Colonial League title.

Spring and Powis won this season’s Schuylkill League boys and girls titles, respectively.

Palmerton has won the last three district 2A team titles. Liberty claimed the previous two 3A crowns.

