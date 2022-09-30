Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening
(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
mymoinfo.com
City of Pevely Business Association Coffee & Breakfast Meet
(Pevely) The City of Pevely and Greater Pevely Business Association will hold a coffee and breakfast meeting on Thursday morning at city hall. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixson says the event runs from 7:30 until 9am. People interested in joining the meeting can reserve a spot via email or in...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Show For Little Learners This Weekend
(Farmington) The Show & Shine For A Special Kind Truck Show will take place this weekend at St. Joe State Park at the Missouri Mines site. It’s a fundraiser Little Learners Spectrum Center. Lynsey Gulley is the assistant administrator at Little Learners in Farmington. Kasey Aslinger is the marketing...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Hands Our Chamber Awards For Last Two Years
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce handed our their annual awards last week. The Chamber handed out eight awards with the theme of live, work, play. The awards spanned 2021 and 2022. The 2021 live award went to Dennis Siders, who is the chair of the Madison County Service Coordination board and the Madison County Affordable Housing Board. Dean Stevens took home the 2022 live award. He is the captain of the Cherokee Pass Fire Department, a full time paramedic and the emergency management director for Madison County. The work awards went to Ashley Baudendistal for 2021. Ashley is the deputy city clerk and serves as the chamber treasurer. The 2022 version went to the Cap America company founded in Fredericktown in 1985. Cap America recently donated $100,000 to the Fredericktown schools with a pledge of $1 million over 10 years. Two play awards were handed out. For 2021, Gary Turner from the depot cafe enjoyed the honor. The 2022 award went to J.C. Shetley, who has served on the Azalea Festival Board for 35 years, including 10 as President. He has also worked with the Madison County soil and water board and Madison County Fair Board. The chamber also handed out service awards. The Compassion Cafe earned the 2021 award with Renee Sargent taking home the 2022 award. Sargent has served on numerous boards including the IDA, New Era Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and the National Brain Injury Association.
theijnews.com
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
lutheranmuseum.com
Edward Thilenius – Perryville Miller
Many folks around here, especially in Perryville, might think of a beer distributing company when they hear the name, Thilenius. Several years ago, our museum was gifted with a 1930’s vintage truck that was once used by the Thilenius Distributing Company in Perryville. We normally bring that truck out to become part of our Christmas display each year.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
mymoinfo.com
Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. – Service 10/6/22 At 11 A.M.
Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Bismarck Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation for Ernest “Huie” McMullin Sr. is Wednesday evening from 5 until...
mymoinfo.com
Anna Mae Christisen – Service – 10/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Anna Mae Christisen of Osage Beach died Thursday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Anna Christisen is Wednesday morning from 8 until 11 at...
myleaderpaper.com
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
mymoinfo.com
Helen Marie (Sieberg) Schrum – Service – 10/08/22 at 12 p.m.
Helen Marie Schrum died Sunday at the age of 94. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the Brown Cemetery in Black. Visitation for Helen Schrum is Saturday from 11 until noon at the...
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
KMOV
West Nile Virus detected in 2 mosquito populations in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The West Nile Virus has been detected in two mosquito populations in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Health Department reports the virus was detected in a specimen collection on Sept. 18 in Hillsboro and in a separate collection on Sept. 30 within High Ridge. The department has implemented control measures in the affected areas of concern and will continue to monitor the area for the virus in the mosquito population.
