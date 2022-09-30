Read full article on original website
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus isn’t the only area seeing this kind of increase, other Oklahoma cities are also experiencing utility bills way higher than usual and it all goes back to one common thread. 42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday, at the Red River Thunder Air Show. “I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so...
Interview: The Lawton Public Library welcomes fall with new calendar events!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may remember libraries as quiet places for reading, but they’re also hubs of community engagement aiming to educate both kids and adults through different events. 7News was joined by Tanya Organ who gave us a more detailed look at all the great fall-centered educational...
Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Firefighters said the fire...
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
Stephens Co. reissues burn ban for 14 days
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County commissioners have place the county back into a burn ban as of Monday morning. The decision was made during their weekly meeting. Burn ban conditions will continue for 14 days or until commissioners make the decision to end the ban.
Plan in the works to build critical access hospital in Tillman County
TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a big push to build a new critical access hospital in Tillman County. It’s part of the Oklahoma Rural Hospital Rebuild plan, which has been approved in the House and Senate. Since Memorial Hospital in Frederick closed its doors back in 2016,...
No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking Saturday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. two miles south of Anadarko in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 58-year-old Charles Tustison was headed southbound on foot when the...
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
Firefighters respond to a fire near downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown. Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.
Golfers tee it up to support Goodwill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Golfers from all across Texoma were able to play the sport they love, while also supporting a good cause. They did that at the 8th annual Goodwill Charity Golf Tournament, on Monday. Golfers were able to compete for rewards as well, with cash prizes being offered...
Walters Car Cruz brings community together
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 Walters Car Cruz brought vehicles old and new to Cotton County Saturday. Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different rides. There were plenty of games and activities to keep the kids busy too. Bubblegum blowing and football...
