Lawton, OK

kswo.com

CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday, at the Red River Thunder Air Show. “I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Firefighters said the fire...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens Co. reissues burn ban for 14 days

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County commissioners have place the county back into a burn ban as of Monday morning. The decision was made during their weekly meeting. Burn ban conditions will continue for 14 days or until commissioners make the decision to end the ban.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking Saturday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. two miles south of Anadarko in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 58-year-old Charles Tustison was headed southbound on foot when the...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

One killed in early-morning collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Firefighters respond to a fire near downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown. Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Golfers tee it up to support Goodwill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Golfers from all across Texoma were able to play the sport they love, while also supporting a good cause. They did that at the 8th annual Goodwill Charity Golf Tournament, on Monday. Golfers were able to compete for rewards as well, with cash prizes being offered...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Walters Car Cruz brings community together

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 Walters Car Cruz brought vehicles old and new to Cotton County Saturday. Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different rides. There were plenty of games and activities to keep the kids busy too. Bubblegum blowing and football...
WALTERS, OK

