brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
LSU Reveille
Halloween activities for fans of frights and those ready for the fall season
Fall is here and so are all the fun activities that go along with it. Whether you like to dress in cute outfits and take pictures at pumpkin patches or run screaming through the dark hallways of haunted houses, October is the month for you. Here are some Louisiana attractions you can visit this Halloween.
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set
The festival is set for October 29, and is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
Baton Rouge mother takes stand against suicide and bullying with fashion show
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ‘I Have a Heart’ foundation partnered with Southern University to bring awareness to bullying and suicide with 2nd annual fashion show. Traeh Thyssen is the heart of this event, he died of suicide because of being bullied in school. His love for...
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: Movies & Music, Pitbull, and Pumpkin Painting
The LSU Ag Student Association is hosting a pumpkin painting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the lawn near Blake Hall. Pumpkins and supplies are free to all LSU students if they register in advance here. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Red Stick Farmers Market | East Baton Rouge Main...
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
brproud.com
Here’s where to get AMC’s biggest bag of popcorn in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – AMC Theatres released the motherload of popcorn bags and two locations in Baton Rouge carry it. AMC introduced the MegaBag, a popcorn bag that is three times larger than its large popcorn, for $14.99. The popcorn can be pre-ordered and delivered to the AMC theater closest to you. Customers can also order a bottle of buttery-flavored topping.
etxview.com
STORY AND PHOTO GALLERY: Jeanerette Pastor drops blessings from above
Following a particularly wet season in Jeanerette, local pastor gave back to the community through a blessing of the crops. Rev. Alexander Albert, the pastor at St. John The Evangelist in Jeanerette, Louisiana, blessed sugar cane crops, a meal, and the water used to spray over the crops. The event...
under30ceo.com
The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant
If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community
Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked up their first SWAC win of the season by dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mumford Stadium on Oct. 1. Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM UTC. A scary moment...
One Person Injured After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident that injured a person. The crash happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North, on October 2. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
LSU Reveille
Student organization spotlight: LSU Legacy Dancers share love for hip hop, jazz and more
The Legacy Dance Team is a group of diverse dancers from across the country at Louisiana State University. Madison Cannon, an LSU political communication major and president of the dance team, said the Legacy Dancers are a performance-based, student run organization with the main goal of serving black dancers in the Baton Rouge community.
iheart.com
Fifolet Halloween Parade
Join us for the return of the Halloween Parade! This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not!” We want to see the unbelievable come to life. We want to delight in the unusual and marvel at curiosities and oddities!. Krewes and local businesses or community...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge home targeted by arsonist deemed ‘unlivable’; four occupants displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people in the capital area are currently without a home due to the work of an arsonist, authorities say. The incident occurred Saturday, October 1 shortly before 10 p.m. within the 2200 block of General Beauregard Avenue, which is in a residential area off Gardere Lane.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
