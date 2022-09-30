Read full article on original website
Population is ‘exploding’ in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida — 54 of...
Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came...
Homeless ‘good Samaritan’ gets probation in gas money scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was also ordered Monday to pay $25,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Bobbitt aided Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a 2017 tale about the homeless veteran giving his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in state prison and McClure to a year on federal charges. Both have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp’s buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. The Buffalo News reports that state and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, a suburb. An entry by Scott Andrusz broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds. A news release says the previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds. The winning squash will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16. A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. Guinness World Records reports that specimen weighed in at just over 2,700 pounds in 2021.
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport. Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt, and the 32-year-old pilot, Tyler Fretland, both of Burnsville. Jason Hoffman says he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. He says the plane tore through the roof above their bed.
