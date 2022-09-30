Read full article on original website
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
mymoinfo.com
Leanna Marie Moilanen – Service 10/6/22 At 1 P.M.
Leanna Marie Moilanen of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation for Leanna Moilanen is Thursday from 9:30 until 1 at the funeral home in...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Homecoming kicks off with parade
Numerous entries took part in the Union R-XI School District's annual Homecoming Parade Friday in downtown Union. People lined the streets to see various school groups pass, including the marching band, sports teams and FFA. The Wildcats will take on Warrenton at 7 p.m. Friday in Union's homecoming football game...
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Hands Our Chamber Awards For Last Two Years
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce handed our their annual awards last week. The Chamber handed out eight awards with the theme of live, work, play. The awards spanned 2021 and 2022. The 2021 live award went to Dennis Siders, who is the chair of the Madison County Service Coordination board and the Madison County Affordable Housing Board. Dean Stevens took home the 2022 live award. He is the captain of the Cherokee Pass Fire Department, a full time paramedic and the emergency management director for Madison County. The work awards went to Ashley Baudendistal for 2021. Ashley is the deputy city clerk and serves as the chamber treasurer. The 2022 version went to the Cap America company founded in Fredericktown in 1985. Cap America recently donated $100,000 to the Fredericktown schools with a pledge of $1 million over 10 years. Two play awards were handed out. For 2021, Gary Turner from the depot cafe enjoyed the honor. The 2022 award went to J.C. Shetley, who has served on the Azalea Festival Board for 35 years, including 10 as President. He has also worked with the Madison County soil and water board and Madison County Fair Board. The chamber also handed out service awards. The Compassion Cafe earned the 2021 award with Renee Sargent taking home the 2022 award. Sargent has served on numerous boards including the IDA, New Era Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and the National Brain Injury Association.
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
mymoinfo.com
Dry Weather Expected To Continue
(St. Louis) It’s been very dry across southeast Missouri for the past several weeks, and it looks like that pattern is going to continue. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He tells us what’s been happening. Elmore says we are starting...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
mymoinfo.com
Anna Mae Christisen – Service – 10/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Anna Mae Christisen of Osage Beach died Thursday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Anna Christisen is Wednesday morning from 8 until 11 at...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Show For Little Learners This Weekend
(Farmington) The Show & Shine For A Special Kind Truck Show will take place this weekend at St. Joe State Park at the Missouri Mines site. It’s a fundraiser Little Learners Spectrum Center. Lynsey Gulley is the assistant administrator at Little Learners in Farmington. Kasey Aslinger is the marketing...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
mymoinfo.com
Norma Ruth Williamson – Service 10/5/22 10 a.m.
Norma Ruth Williamson of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 92. Her funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 7:30 at Cozean Funeral...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
NHRA top drag racers in St. Louis this weekend
And just in case there wasn't enough going on in the world of St. Louis sports. Start your engines. World Wide Technology Raceway welcomes the National Hot Rod Association's Midwest Nationals today.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
mymoinfo.com
Helen Marie (Sieberg) Schrum – Service – 10/08/22 at 12 p.m.
Helen Marie Schrum died Sunday at the age of 94. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the Brown Cemetery in Black. Visitation for Helen Schrum is Saturday from 11 until noon at the...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
KMOV
Accident briefly closes all but one lane of SB I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident closed all but one lane of southbound I-270 between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry in Des Peres for part of Saturday morning. The accident happened sometime after 7:00 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed only one lane of traffic getting through for nearly an hour.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
