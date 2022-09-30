WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update from Fort Myers on Hurricane Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a second briefing Friday regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. in Fort Myers.

The governor’s office said the briefing will happen near Bert’s Bar & Grill in Matlacha and DeSantis will be joined by state and federal officials.

Friday morning, DeSantis gave an update on the storm’s aftermath at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Ian brought devastating impacts to many communities throughout Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

