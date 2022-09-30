To better serve the public, the Lincoln County Republican Committee opened their second headquarters on Oct. 2. Headquarters II is located on Route 1 in Damariscotta just east of the N.C Hunt lumber yard. Candidate signs and information are available for all our candidates. Conservative literature is available for the many issues that are challenging our country and state. Donations will be accepted for any of our candidates and for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Incorporated. Assistance is available for those who want to register to vote, change their voter registration, request absentee ballots, or have questions on voting. Sign-up sheets are available for those who want to volunteer. Special events will be posted on our website and candidates will often be available to talk with those interested.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO