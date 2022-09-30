Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Republicans open second headquarters
To better serve the public, the Lincoln County Republican Committee opened their second headquarters on Oct. 2. Headquarters II is located on Route 1 in Damariscotta just east of the N.C Hunt lumber yard. Candidate signs and information are available for all our candidates. Conservative literature is available for the many issues that are challenging our country and state. Donations will be accepted for any of our candidates and for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Incorporated. Assistance is available for those who want to register to vote, change their voter registration, request absentee ballots, or have questions on voting. Sign-up sheets are available for those who want to volunteer. Special events will be posted on our website and candidates will often be available to talk with those interested.
Tricia Warren for state rep
I believe this election is the most important in my lifetime. Our community, district, state and country is on the brink of civil war driven by political corruption, wealthy technology companies with addictive social media platforms pushing a narrative fueled by the disinformation highway, and a deeply biased media or a media so afraid of controversy it avoids real journalism. Bankrolled by federal COVID money, aka our tax dollars, incumbent politicians are bragging about a legislative record that did nothing but throw a multi-billion dollar windfall towards programs, policies and handouts that didn’t fix anything. The Democratic political ads bragging about fiscal responsibility is disgusting.
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
Robert W. Pike
Robert W. “Bob” Pike, 90, of Boothbay, Maine passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sept. 26, 2022. He was born on Aug. 28, 1932, to Ephraim and Sarah (Lewis) Pike in Boston, Massachusetts. Bob attended schools in Everett, Massachusetts and graduated in the class of...
Boothbay FD open house Oct. 11
The Boothbay Fire Department will hold its annual Fire Prevention Week open house on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the station at 911 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Open to the community, the open house will feature free hot dogs, french fries and soft drinks, a visit by Sparky the Fire Dog and information on fire safety. Kids will be able to inspect and learn about the fire trucks and participate in games, and meet the firefighters.
Voting no to fluoride
The people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport have the opportunity to vote on removing fluoride from our public water supply Nov. 8. The referendum question will be, “Shall fluoride be added to the public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay?” There are several reasons why many of us in the region will be voting “No.”
Submarine sailors always seem to find one another
On Saturday, Sept. 24, I met a young man, Griffin Kane, from my hometown of Boothbay who joined the Navy three years ago. I am very proud that he picked the submarine service. He has been assigned to the USS Annapolis in Guam. In the process of the conversation, I...
East Boothbay General Store
That was a fine article in the Sept. 29 Register (“From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’”). Liz Evans has done a great job preserving and updating the building. Just want to add a little information to the article. Doug and Stella Hodgdon bought the store...
TONIGHT! LAST TURKEY DINNER OF THE SEASON AT OPI!
TONIGHT! Enjoy the last turkey dinner of the Season at Ocean Point Inn. Chef Michael has prepared two turkeys just for the occasion! So all you turkey lovers, come by and join us for this local favorite! Includes all the fixins!. For those of you who want something different, Chef...
Kendal Mountain Festival Tour comes to Lincoln Theater
The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.
Bayville Buzz
Happy Fall! The leaves are changing, the speed bumps are gone, the boats are headed off to their winter slumber and most of the people from away are disappearing. Hopefully, those who headed south were left alone by Ian. Pictures from Florida are heartbreaking and we wish everyone affected as quick a recovery as possible, though obviously, things will never be the same for some.
Friday night football at BRHS
For just over two decades, Friday night football under the lights has been a happening occasion at Boothbay Region High School. Parents, fans and officials gather for two to three hours on Sherman Field to enjoy football. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Seahawks and Rebels from Telstar Regional High School...
