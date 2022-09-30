Read full article on original website
Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A top executive at a major Japanese publisher has been charged with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. The charges against Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a major figure in Japan’s movie and entertainment industry, are the latest in the unfolding corruption scandal related to last year’s Tokyo Summer Games. Kadokawa was arrested Sept. 14 on suspicion of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi with 69 million yen, or $480,000. Takahashi is a former executive at advertising company Dentsu who had great influence in arranging Olympic sponsorships. Kadokawa issued a statement saying he would quit as chairman.
Australia commits to zero extinctions with new plan to protect 30% of land
Australia, which has one of the world’s worst records on extinctions, on Tuesday announced a 10-year plan to prevent any more species from dying out in the country by protecting its most threatened plants and animals. Launching the plan at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia’s Minister for the Environment...
After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting’s greats
In the hours before he coils himself into the starting blocks — a time when many sprinters would be fraught with nerves and tension — Letsile Tebogo finds solace in the soundtracks of home. “Most of the time, I just listen to music — traditional songs from here...
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launch, which prompted immediate...
Wall Street opens sharply higher, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher again on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks that brought the S&P 500 to its lowest point of the year last Friday. The benchmark index was up just over 2% in the early going Tuesday. Other major U.S. indexes were also higher. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. European markets also posted strong gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8% overnight after that country’s central bank made an interest rate increase that was smaller than previous ones.
The ‘tombstone village’ built by Korean refugees on a Japanese cemetery
At first glance, Ami-dong seems like an ordinary village within the South Korean city of Busan, with colorful houses and narrow alleys set against looming mountains. But on closer inspection, visitors might spot an unusual building material embedded in house foundations, walls and steep staircases: tombstones inscribed with Japanese characters.
