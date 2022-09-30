Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks were higher Tuesday. Investors saw Australia's smaller than expected rate hike as good news for global central banks.
Why Everyone Keeps Underestimating Bolsonaro's Election Chances in Brazil
Many voters may be more conservative than the postcard image of Brazil suggests.
Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
Cop27 climate summit’s sponsorship by Coca-Cola condemned as ‘greenwash’
A sponsorship deal between this year’s UN climate conference and Coca-Cola, which has been described as the “world’s top polluter” by an environmental group, has been branded “greenwash” by campaigners. Cop27, to be held in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from 6-18...
Comments / 0