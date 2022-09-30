ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Fall is on its way; average temperatures throughout Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though monsoon officially wrapped up on September 30, there's still chances for showers around the area. There are changes for isolated storms throughout next week. Temperatures are average for this time of year. Tucson will see high 80s to low 90s. Sierra Vista will...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy