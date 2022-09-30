Zach Davies hopes to end a difficult season on a positive note Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks seek a series win over the host San Francisco Giants. One year after they captured the National League West crown and a spot in the playoffs with 107 wins, the Giants (79-79) need at least two wins in their final four games to finish with a .500 record this season. They will close the year with three games in San Diego.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO