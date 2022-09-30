Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP)Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami...
Central Illinois Proud
Playoff-bound Mariners expect Julio Rodriguez back for final series
The Seattle Mariners are close to being whole for their first postseason trip since 2001. It might be too late to secure home-field advantage in the American League’s wild-card round, however. The Mariners expect to activate Rookie of the Year front-runner Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day injured list (lower...
Central Illinois Proud
Rays meet Astros in matchup of playoff teams
While the Tampa Bay Rays never did run down the New York Yankees in the American League East, they did shave 12 games off what once was a 15 1/2-game deficit with a road win on Sept. 9. That perseverance paid dividends on Friday when the Rays defeated the Houston...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers hope to keep faint wild-card hopes alive vs. D-backs
The wild-card formula is a simple concept for the Milwaukee Brewers as they open a season-ending, three-game series Monday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee (84-75) must win all three games against Arizona, while the Philadelphia Phillies (86-73) must lose three straight at Houston. “The math is pretty simple,” Brewers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Jays visit Baltimore with eyes on top wild card
The Toronto Blue Jays might be turning it on at just the right time. Already locked into the postseason, the Blue Jays can clinch home field for the wild-card round with the right results early this week. There are three chances to do that, beginning Monday night to open a...
Central Illinois Proud
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)Teoscar Hernandez homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a 1 1/2-game lead over...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox, Twins playing to reach team, individual goals
A season that began with lofty October expectations for the Chicago White Sox ultimately has boiled down to something far more trivial. Should the defending American League Central champions win two of three from the visiting Minnesota Twins in a series that begins Monday night, Chicago will finish .500. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Diamondbacks’ Zach Davies faces Giants, bids for elusive win
Zach Davies hopes to end a difficult season on a positive note Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks seek a series win over the host San Francisco Giants. One year after they captured the National League West crown and a spot in the playoffs with 107 wins, the Giants (79-79) need at least two wins in their final four games to finish with a .500 record this season. They will close the year with three games in San Diego.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
Dodgers turn to Tyler Anderson to keep rolling vs. Rockies
Tyler Anderson knows he’ll be starting an upcoming playoff game for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But before he makes the second postseason start of his MLB career, the 32-year-old left-hander will get one final practice round against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. Anderson (15-4, 2.54 ERA) gave...
Central Illinois Proud
Reds, Cubs wind down season, look toward 2023
The Cincinnati Reds will look to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks and again stave off negative history when they host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. The teams are playing the second game of their three-game season-ending series in Cincinnati and their fifth straight against each other.
Central Illinois Proud
Reds look to avoid 100-loss season as Cubs come to town
It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds (60-99), who host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game, season-ending series beginning Monday night, have lost six straight contests and are only 4-19 over their last 23 games. They have scored just 18 runs in their last 10 games.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Baez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Playoff spots assured, Phillies-Astros wind up season
Philadelphia veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins played in 665 regular-season games prior to Monday and it seemed that he waited a baseball lifetime for the result of the 666th. The Phillies (87-73) clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with their 3-0 victory over the Astros, a win that secured...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox, Dylan Cease out to make waves for Padres
The San Diego Padres control their destiny as they hope to sail toward a National League wild-card berth while finishing the regular season at home. But they have encountered some rough waters — some of their own making. Yes, the Padres’ magic number is three with five games to...
Central Illinois Proud
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins. The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound on Tuesday in hopes of preventing the visiting Atlanta Braves from clinching the National League East on their home turf. Garrett will try to follow the example of teammate Jesus...
MLB・
Central Illinois Proud
Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies
LOS ANGELES (AP)All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP)Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays’ skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay...
Central Illinois Proud
Rays hope to pick up playoff momentum in meeting with Red Sox
Rays hope to pick up playoff momentum in meeting with Red Sox. Before embarking on their fourth straight postseason run, the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the road on Monday night for the opener of a three-game set against the American League East rival Boston Red Sox. The Rays (86-73)...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers’ playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Brewers’ dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Central Illinois Proud
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays. Looking to end the season on a high note, the Boston Red Sox will continue their final series of 2022 when they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Boston (76-84) was outscored 25-3 at Toronto over the weekend,...
Comments / 0