Friday evening showers before fall-like temperatures

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Sunshine is here early on Friday, but clouds push in across Denver with evening showers.

Highs Friday will be a few degrees above average in the upper 70s. Showers arrive in the evening and linger into the early overnight hours.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon showers. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle to lower 70s, keeping us close to seasonal averages. Rain chances are smaller on Sunday, but some extra clouds linger.

Monday begins the workweek with highs in the lower 70s and rain chances in the afternoon. Tuesday has a smaller rain chance but even cooler highs in the middle 60s.

Sunshine is back for the middle of the week, but the cooler temperatures will stick around. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the upper 60s.

