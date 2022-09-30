ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Friday evening showers before fall-like temperatures

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Sunshine is here early on Friday, but clouds push in across Denver with evening showers.

Highs Friday will be a few degrees above average in the upper 70s. Showers arrive in the evening and linger into the early overnight hours.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon showers. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle to lower 70s, keeping us close to seasonal averages. Rain chances are smaller on Sunday, but some extra clouds linger.

Denver officer shot in neck, suspect killed

Monday begins the workweek with highs in the lower 70s and rain chances in the afternoon. Tuesday has a smaller rain chance but even cooler highs in the middle 60s.

Sunshine is back for the middle of the week, but the cooler temperatures will stick around. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

CBS Denver

Cooler And Stormy finish to the weekend with more storms popping on Monday too.

DENVER(CBS)-  Our cooler start to October is still locked in place for the next several days. Remnants of hurricane Ian is still hovering over the eastern seaboard. This is keeping a high pressure ridge over the nation's mid-section and cooler air and moisture with a storm system stagnant over the Rocky mountains.This will bring in another chance for showers, thunderstorms and snow in the mountains. Areas like A-Basin have had light accumulations of snow this weekend with more on the way.There is a chance for a few severe storms to develop in parts of western Colorado during the day on Sunday.Eastern Colorado will see a few showers in the morning and thunderstorms again hitting the afternoon.The trough of low pressure over the northern mountains will begin to drag over the nation heading into the middle of the week ahead. This will keep the cooler temperatures stuck over Colorado. Keeping the Denver metro area in the upper 60s to low 70s thru next weekend.
broomfieldleader.com

The Front Range Forecast: Cool with showers

The weather turns to Fall with almost daily showers and seasonably cool temperatures. Cool fronts are arriving bringing chances of afternoon and evening showers (and a few thunderstorms) each day (Figure 1). This is being driving by a cut-off low to our north that won't move away for a few days (Figure 2). To the south of the low there will be widespread showers now and then (Figure 3).
